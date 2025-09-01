Onslaught Sports Announces Innovative Training Equipment for Combat Athletes

Revolutionizing Combat Sports Training with Innovative Products

Onslaught Sports, a Pittsburgh-based company founded by former professional boxer and current Jiu-Jitsu competitor Mark Chang, is breaking new ground in the world of combat sports training. The company specializes in designing and creating uniquely invented training products tailored for fighters, athletes, and martial artists.

Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by combat athletes in both boxing and MMA, Mark Chang set out to create innovative solutions that would improve the training experience. This led to the development of Onslaught Sports’ first two inventions—products that are not available anywhere else in the market.

“Our mission at Onslaught Sports is simple: to create game-changing products that make training more effective and accessible for athletes at all levels,” says Mark Chang, Founder of Onslaught Sports. “We’re introducing solutions that not only help improve performance but also make training more convenient and safe and at a reasonable cost.”

Invention #1: The Redefining Height Saving Punching Bag Hanger

Onslaught Sports’ first innovative product is a punching bag hanger designed to eliminate the need for a hanging chain. Traditional punching bag setups require a long chain that can limit the bag’s height, especially in spaces with low ceilings, such as home gyms. Onslaught’s Punching Bag Hanger solves this problem by allowing combat athletes to hang their bags higher, making it possible to train even in smaller spaces. This clever design provides flexibility for home gyms or facilities with low ceiling heights, ensuring that athletes can still achieve optimal training setups.

“Our punching bag hanger changes the game for anyone with a limited workout space,” says Chang. “It’s a simple but effective solution that allows athletes to make the most of their space and ensure a higher-quality training session.”

Invention #2: The Game-Changing Properfist Training Glove

Onslaught Sports’ second invention addresses a crucial element of effective MMA, boxing and self-defense training: the proper clenched fist. Many traditional boxing gloves are designed with a thumb that sits off to the side, preventing the thumb from making direct contact with the fingers. This can limit the effectiveness of punches and negatively affect self-defense training. Onslaught’s Training Glove configures the thumb in a proper alignment, allowing for a correct clenched fist—a crucial aspect for both self-defense and MMA training.

“The way most gloves are designed just doesn’t allow for a proper fist, which can cause problems for athletes, especially in combat sports like MMA,” Chang explains. “Our training glove ensures that the fist is correctly formed, providing a safer and more efficient punch every time.”

Invention #3: Jiu-Jitsu Pants with Integrated Knee Pads

Onslaught Sports’ third innovative product addresses a long-standing challenge for grapplers and martial artists with knee concerns. Traditionally, athletes have had to either adjust loose knee pads beneath their pants or wear tight-fitting pads that can pinch uncomfortably behind the knees due to their restrictive design.

To solve this, Onslaught Sports developed Jiu-Jitsu pants with integrated knee pads built directly into the garment. This approach ensures that the pads remain in place throughout training, eliminating both slippage and discomfort. The design protects sensitive knees and reduces irritation without restricting natural movement, allowing athletes to roll and spar with greater confidence and comfort.

“As someone who competes in Jiu-Jitsu, I know the frustration of dealing with slipping or pinching knee pads,” says Chang. “These pants are designed to protect athletes’ knees while allowing them to train naturally and without distraction.”

What Sets Onslaught Sports Apart?

What makes Onslaught Sports unique in the competitive world of combat sports equipment is that their products are not available elsewhere, at least not legally. The innovations introduced by Onslaught are entirely exclusive, giving athletes access to tools they cannot find in other training gear without the unreasonable costs charged by other brands.

As a company founded by an athlete who understands the demands of combat sports, Onslaught Sports focuses on providing solutions that are both practical and forward-thinking. “We’re not just creating products; we’re designing tools that directly address the needs of combat athletes, helping them train better and smarter,” says Chang.

About Onslaught Sports

Onslaught Sports is a Pittsburgh-based company founded by Mark Chang, a former professional boxer and Jiu-Jitsu competitor. The company specializes in creating innovative training products for combat athletes, including its first three groundbreaking inventions—a height-saving punching bag hanger designed for low-ceiling spaces, a training glove that allows for a proper clenched fist, and Jiu-Jitsu pants with integrated knee pads. Onslaught Sports aims to revolutionize the training experience for fighters, athletes, and martial artists through smart, high-quality products that address real training challenges.

