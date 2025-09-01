DMR News

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Leave Samsung Fans Underwhelmed

Samsung is still months away from officially unveiling the Galaxy S26 lineup at its expected February Galaxy Unpacked event, but leaks are already surfacing — and not all of them are promising. The biggest letdown appears to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery. Reports suggest Samsung will once again use the same 5,000 mAh battery, making it the sixth Ultra model in a row without an upgrade.

On the upside, leaks hint at faster 65W charging support, a step up from the 45W charging limit that has long been criticized as too slow compared to rivals.

A Rounder Design Direction

Beyond the battery, design changes are also stirring controversy. The S25 Ultra drew mixed reactions when Samsung rounded off its famously sharp corners. Now, leaks suggest the S26 Ultra will be even more rounded, with a slightly larger 6.89-inch screen achieved by trimming the bezels rather than expanding the body.

This shift distances Samsung from the squared, boxy aesthetic that once defined the Ultra line and set it apart from competitors. Many fans had admired those distinctive traits, even noting that some iPhone owners bought square-edged cases to mimic the Galaxy Ultra’s look.

Reaction so far has been largely negative, with longtime Samsung users worried that the company is erasing part of the Galaxy Ultra’s identity. While nothing is official until Samsung takes the stage in February, the early leaks have left many questioning whether the new Ultra will live up to the name.

Author’s Opinion

Samsung built the Ultra brand on power and distinctiveness — the kind of design and specs that made people instantly recognize it as the anti-iPhone. By sticking with the same battery and smoothing out the corners even more, Samsung risks making the Ultra feel less “ultra” and more like every other phone on the market. Incremental upgrades alone won’t satisfy fans who expect boldness from Samsung’s flagship.

Featured image credit: Amanz via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

