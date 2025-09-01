SmartHome Connect Announces Expansion of TV Mounting and Installation Services in Kansas City

Kansas City’s No-Hassle, World-Class TV Installation Experience

SmartHome Connect, a locally owned business based in Kansas City, is revolutionizing the home entertainment industry with its high-quality, professional installation services. Specializing in TV mounting, Mantel Mount installation, surround sound systems, and Ring camera installations, SmartHome Connect offers hassle-free services that meet the unique needs of homeowners.

Founded by Dan Wessling, SmartHome Connect began as a small operation with a big vision. “I started out riding my bike and borrowing friends’ cars to install TV mounts. Today, we are the largest installer by volume in the Kansas City area,” Wessling explains. The company has quickly grown into a trusted name, providing superior installation services and emphasizing customer satisfaction.

The company’s success is grounded in its commitment to quality and transparency. “There are no tricks or gimmicks with us. We believe in upfront pricing with no hidden costs,” says Wessling. SmartHome Connect ensures a clean, wire-free look for every installation, whether the TV is mounted on drywall, stone, tile, or brick. Whether installing a TV above a fireplace or setting up a home theater, the company delivers immaculate results every time.

Recent Recognition: Award-Winning Service

In August 2025, SmartHome Connect was honored with the Best TV and Surround Sound Installer in the US of 2025 award from Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s commitment to excellence in TV mounting, surround sound system installations, and seamless integration of home entertainment systems. The accolade affirms SmartHome Connect’s leadership in the home installation industry and serves as a testament to its world-class service and customer-focused approach.

“This recognition is the result of years of hard work and dedication to providing the best possible experience for our customers,” Wessling states. “Being recognized as the best in the country is a huge honor, and it drives us to continue improving our services and expanding our reach.”

Expert Installation for Every Home

SmartHome Connect is known for its ability to provide seamless and professional installations tailored to the unique requirements of each customer. A standout service includes mounting TVs above fireplaces—an option that enhances living spaces while saving valuable room. Regardless of the wall type—drywall, brick, stone, or tile—SmartHome Connect’s experts ensure the process is clean, efficient, and visually appealing.

In addition to TV mounting, SmartHome Connect specializes in surround sound system installations, which turn any home into a movie theater experience. The company also offers Ring camera installation, enhancing home security for customers. These services are designed to provide both functionality and style, ensuring a top-notch home entertainment experience.

“We focus on customizing each installation to our clients’ needs,” Wessling explains. “No matter the challenge—whether it’s the type of wall or the placement of the TV—we get it right every time.”

Why SmartHome Connect Stands Out

What truly sets SmartHome Connect apart is their commitment to honesty, transparency, and quality. Unlike many national competitors, SmartHome Connect does not engage in deceptive pricing tactics or hidden fees. Instead, they offer clear, upfront pricing, ensuring customers know exactly what to expect.

As a locally-owned business, SmartHome Connect prides itself on serving the Kansas City community with integrity and dedication. “Local businesses are part of the fabric of the community, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Wessling states. The company’s straightforward pricing and commitment to excellence have earned it a loyal customer base, reflected in the numerous positive reviews on platforms like Google.

Customers consistently praise SmartHome Connect for its professionalism, efficiency, and attention to detail. With over 5 stars on Google Reviews, many clients have highlighted the team’s friendly approach and flawless installations.

Expanding Services to Meet Growing Demand

With the increasing demand for home entertainment and security systems, SmartHome Connect is expanding its offerings. The company has recently added new services, such as enhanced surround sound system installations and Ring camera setups, to meet the evolving needs of homeowners.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand and improve our services,” Wessling says. “As technology advances, we evolve with it. Our goal is to ensure that every home in Kansas City has access to top-quality entertainment and security systems installed by professionals who truly care about the end result.”

SmartHome Connect’s expansion is a natural step for a company already recognized as a leader in the Kansas City installation market. With the addition of new services, the company is positioned for continued growth and success, maintaining its role as the region’s go-to provider for professional home installations.

About SmartHome Connect

SmartHome Connect is Kansas City’s leading provider of professional TV mounting, mantel mount installation, surround sound systems, and Ring camera installation. Founded by Dan Wessling, the company has grown from humble beginnings to become the largest installer in the region by volume. SmartHome Connect is known for its commitment to high-quality, professional services at a fair price, with a focus on transparent pricing and no hidden costs. The company has built a reputation for delivering world-class installations with a hassle-free experience, making it the trusted name for home entertainment system installations in Kansas City.

Media Contact

Dan Wessling

Owner, SmartHome Connect

Email: kcalarmman@gmail.com

Website: smarthomeconnectllc.com

Instagram: @smarthomeconnectllc

