Samsung Plans to Bring Back S Pen for Future Foldable Phones

ByHilary Ong

Jul 18, 2025

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7, its thinnest foldable phone to date. To reach this slim profile, the company removed the S Pen stylus functionality because it couldn’t fit the necessary active layer within the device. Instead of compromising thinness, Samsung chose to prioritize strength at that size over stylus support.

Despite dropping stylus support for the Z Fold 7, Samsung has not ruled out its return in future foldable models. Kang Min-seok, Executive Director of Samsung’s MX business division, told ET News that the company is researching thinner and more innovative S Pen technologies. He added, “We will reconsider it when the level of perfection increases and there is consumer demand.”

Consumer Demand and Technology Are Key Factors

Samsung had previously cited limited user demand as the reason for dropping the stylus on the Z Fold 7. Peter Park, Senior Product Manager at Samsung Electronics America, mentioned that only a small percentage of users utilized the S Pen with the foldable phone.

Bringing back the stylus would require a technological breakthrough to balance thinness, durability, and stylus functionality — all without raising the phone’s price. Samsung would need to realign priorities and achieve major innovation before reintroducing stylus support, potentially in the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

For now, Samsung continues to reserve its stylus technology for its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch in January next year, will continue this tradition with stylus support.

Author’s Opinion

Samsung’s decision reflects a realistic approach to consumer behavior and technical constraints. While stylus support is a beloved feature for some power users, the majority of foldable phone buyers seem to prioritize sleek design and durability over pen input. Until demand grows or new tech emerges to seamlessly integrate the stylus, it makes sense for Samsung to focus stylus features on devices where they deliver the most value.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

