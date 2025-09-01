DBiM Officially Defines the Next-Generation Digital Economy: Building an AI Agent-Driven Metaverse Autonomous Collaborative Economy

A great product can help a company rise quickly, but to advance to become an industry and era leader and a respected company, a good ecosystem that takes into account the interests of all parties and continuously creates value is indispensable. With the goal of becoming a leading “AI Agent-driven metaverse economic service platform” and after deciding to fully invest in the metaverse, DBiM (Doing Business in Metaverse www.dbim.com) made a clear plan to build a new metaverse ecosystem. It plans to build a prosperous, open, and sustainable “Autonomous Agent-Driven Metaverse Economy (AADME)”.

The higher the building, the more solid the foundation needs to be. DBiM is well aware of this, and from the beginning, they have put all their energy into strengthening the foundation. The first is metaverse scene development. By providing high-quality, customizable metaverse space and scene creation services, DBiM offers an immersive environment for various business activities and user interactions. The company has already launched DBiM.com and has provided customized metaverse scene development services for many companies. The second is cross-border virtual digital service transactions. Based on DBiM’s early professional accumulation, this service promotes secure and efficient cross-border transactions of virtual goods and digital services within the metaverse. It also provides sustainable cash flow for the healthy development of the overall system and accumulates critical data resources for the future development of the ecosystem while protecting privacy.

In addition to business, DBiM has also laid a solid foundation for AADME in terms of technology. They have developed the “DBiM Metaverse AI OS”. As the intelligent hub and technical base of the entire ecosystem, it provides standardized development tools, API interfaces, AI algorithm modules, data processing and analysis capabilities, and metaverse infrastructure services to ensure the platform’s openness, scalability, and efficient collaboration.

Thanks to the stable cash flow and continuous data accumulation provided by the two businesses of metaverse scene development and cross-border virtual digital service transactions, as well as the technical support from the “Metaverse AI OS,” DBiM’s future ecosystem blueprint covers metaverse game virtual item transactions, digital trade services, live e-commerce supply chains, and metaverse digital finance.

Specifically, the metaverse game virtual item transaction service will provide a secure and efficient platform for the display, transaction, auction, and management of virtual items in metaverse games. It will not only play an important role in attracting and retaining users but also contribute more high-value-added data to the platform.

The B2B digital trade service sector will use AI Agents to provide intelligent B2B digital trade solutions for enterprises. This includes market analysis, business opportunity discovery, intelligent inquiry and matching, automation of cross-border trade processes, and supply chain collaboration and optimization. By expanding the B-end market, it will continuously improve the professionalism of the services while bringing more stable and efficient sources of income to the entire system.

The live e-commerce supply chain service sector will focus on optimizing the live e-commerce supply chain management through AI Agents. This includes intelligent product selection, demand forecasting, inventory management, dynamic pricing, virtual anchor interaction, and the connection of supply and demand with the B2B trade module. This will enrich the business forms of the ecosystem and train AI Agents to cope with complex and dynamic decision-making scenarios.

The metaverse economic and financial services sector is committed to building the financial infrastructure of the metaverse economy. It will provide metaverse payments and settlements, trade activity notarization, and future blockchain expansion. As the “central bank” and “financial artery” of the entire ecosystem, this sector will ensure the smooth flow of economic activities and the value loop within the ecosystem. It will also become an important data hub for the platform by providing high-value-added financial technology services.

In addition, DBiM has also planned social services. Through AI Agents, it will empower Idols to create digital twins to provide emotional value social service platforms for fans. The platform uses AI Agent technology to create highly intelligent and emotionally interactive digital twins for Idols or KOLs, providing fans with personalized companionship, interaction, and emotional support services, and building fan communities. This will also be an important portal for attracting traffic to the entire ecosystem in the future.

Considering that the various sectors of AADME are developing simultaneously in multiple fields, in order to aggregate resources and collaborate for development, DBiM will take the “Metaverse AI OS” as its core support. It will accelerate the integration and collaboration of internal business modules, improve development efficiency, reduce operating costs, and rapidly iterate and innovate services. In addition, DBiM plans to gradually open the “Metaverse AI OS” and the entire AADME ecosystem to third-party developers and companies in the future. This will allow them to build and deploy their self-developed AI Agent applications and services on the OS, thereby greatly enriching the content and service diversity of the DBiM metaverse ecosystem and forming a powerful network effect. This will help DBiM lead the next generation of digital business civilization and shape a business future that integrates virtual and real worlds.

About DBiM

DBiM ( www.dbim.com ) is a world’s leading AI Agent-powered metaverse economic service platform. By building a prosperous, open, and sustainable autonomous agent-driven metaverse economy, DBiM leads the next generation of digital business civilization and shapes a future of integrated virtual-physical commerce.

DBiM Holdings Limited is a comprehensive metaverse market service provider headquartered in the Cayman Islands with current operations in various regions across Asia. The company offers two main services to its clients:

1.Virtual Goods Services: For B2C customers, this service is available through the company’s virtual goods trading platform.

2.Metaverse Scenario Building Services: For B2B clients, the company uses VR, AR, 3D modeling, and AI technologies to provide customized metaverse scenes based on client needs. This service allows clients to display goods online and conduct cross-regional business communication, which helps reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.