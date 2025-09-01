Safety Training Seminars Is Now A National Distributor Of The RQI Station

DMR News

ByEthan Lin

Sep 1, 2025

Safety Training Seminars can now ship the RQI Station to any location within the United States.

This innovative solution provides unmatched convenience for a wide range of organizations—including fire departments, hospitals, clinics, dental and nursing schools, and healthcare associations. By installing an RQI Station, organizations no longer need to rely exclusively on costly third-party training companies. Instead, they gain direct control over issuing AHA certification cards.

Through the program, staff complete online coursework and demonstrate skills proficiency using the RQI Station. Upon successful completion, participants immediately receive an official AHA certification card, valid for two years. This same-day credentialing is one of the many advantages of the RQI lease service.

Safety Training Seminars also cautions the public about fraudulent training providers who claim AHA compliance but fail to issue valid AHA certification cards. With an on-site RQI Cart, businesses can ensure their employees receive genuine AHA credentials, backed by the highest standards of training and compliance.

By adopting this model, organizations maintain full control over when and where employees complete their certification. This flexibility eliminates scheduling challenges and creates a reliable training pipeline.

Safety Training Seminars supports clients by offering a complete solution: delivery of the RQI Station, setup assistance, and comprehensive training for staff to ensure a smooth, effective program.

About Safety Training Seminars
Founded in Northern California, Safety Training Seminars is a trusted provider of American Heart Association training solutions. As a licensed national distributor, the company can ship RQI Stations anywhere in the United States, helping organizations streamline certification and maintain compliance with AHA standards.

