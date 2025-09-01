DMR News

Roots Global Replaces Hourly Billing with Fixed-Fee Model

Sep 1, 2025

Roots Global, a fast-growing immigration consultancy helping Americans and Brits secure EU visas, residency permits and passports, is turning heads by rejecting the traditional billable-hour model in favor of transparent, fixed-fee pricing – with a refund guarantee if visa outcomes aren’t achieved.

This success-based approach stands in contrast to most immigration law firms, where hourly billing can disincentivize efficiency. At Roots Global, incentives are aligned from day one: faster, smoother approvals benefit both client and firm. That mindset drives the company’s rapid growth, with over 2,000 successful visa approvals across Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy, and Malta.

Crucially, Roots Global offers genuine legal consultations before onboarding – assessing visa eligibility and suitability with full transparency. It’s not a sales pitch, but a critical qualification step. If a client isn’t a good fit, the firm won’t proceed – and thanks to their refund-first model, that honesty is baked into the business model.

“We’re expats helping expats so we know exactly what our clients are going through. We’re not just removing hidden fees – we’re removing hidden incentives,” says Philipp Langer, founding partner of Roots Global. “When you only succeed if the client does, you rethink everything. With Roots Global, we’ve reimagined the experience from the ground up, with full transparency, empathy, and premium support at the core.”

By combining outcome-based legal support with a smooth, tech-enabled process, Roots Global is setting a new benchmark for immigration services – human, efficient, and built entirely around client success.

