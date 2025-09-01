Meta Plans Multi-Million Dollar Spend on Pro-AI Super PAC

Meta is forming a new super PAC to support California politicians who back a light-touch approach to artificial intelligence regulation, according to Politico. The group, named Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California, will receive tens of millions from Meta as it seeks to influence state policy around emerging technologies.

Brian Rice, Meta’s vice president of public policy and head of the new PAC, has warned that Sacramento’s current regulatory direction could “stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California’s technology leadership at risk.”

Part of a Broader Silicon Valley Trend

Meta’s announcement comes as other tech giants step deeper into politics. Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI president Greg Brockman recently pledged $100 million for a separate pro-AI super PAC. Together, these moves signal Silicon Valley’s growing determination to shape how states, and potentially the nation, approach rules for artificial intelligence.

Meta’s Record on Legislation

The social media company has already shown its lobbying muscle in California. Earlier this year, it opposed state senator Scott Wiener’s SB-53, which would have required AI firms to publish safety protocols and incident reports. In 2023, Meta also played a role in halting the Kids Online Safety Act, a bill that appeared likely to pass.

Meta has previously donated to various down-ballot candidates across party lines. The creation of this new PAC points to ambitions beyond individual races, with an eye on broader influence in Sacramento—including the state’s 2026 governor’s race.

What The Author Thinks Meta’s move highlights a bigger tension: tech companies want freedom to innovate, but voters want guardrails to prevent harm. By pouring money into a PAC, Meta risks looking like it’s trying to buy favorable policy rather than win trust through transparency and safety. If the company doesn’t show genuine commitment to balancing innovation with accountability, this strategy could backfire and deepen public skepticism of both Big Tech and AI.

