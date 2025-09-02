DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Gateway to Growth: Innovation and Opportunity at the 8th CIIE

ByEthan Lin

Sep 2, 2025

Amid a shifting global economy, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) continues to provide a vital gateway for global enterprises. With preparations for the 8th CIIE well underway, the expo is set to once again showcase innovation, foster cooperation, and expand access to the Chinese dynamic market.

Leveraging the vital platform for global enterprises to access the Chinese massive market, many exhibitors have grown from participants into investors, while numerous exhibits have been transformed into marketable goods. Novartis, for instance, debuted Radioligand Therapy (RLT) at the 4th CIIE. Benefiting from CIIE’s spillover effect, it signed strategic pacts with three Chinese partners—GE Healthcare China, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding and Chongqing Pharmaceutical Holding—at the 7th CIIE to speed up RLT’s launch and expansion in China.

At the supply-demand matchmaking event of the 8th CIIE, companies showcased 22 “CIIE Babies” —products that have successfully entered the market after their debut at previous expos, including two making their first post-launch appearance, underscoring the CIIE’s role in turning exhibits into goods. Medical innovations have also gained ground in China. Novartis built on its RLT debut last year by partnering with GE Healthcare China and others to create an RLT ecosystem. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific saw several products move from expo floor to market after the 7th CIIE. Johnson & Johnson, expanding its booth to 700 square meters this year, will feature the MONARCH surgical robot and the lung cancer therapy Rukobia®.

In parallel with the 8th CIIE, this year’s Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) unveiled its theme “Opening Up for New Opportunities, Collaborating for a Shared Future”. As a premier platform for global economic dialogue, the 8th HQF will feature more than 20 sessions on Opening-up for Cooperation, Innovation, Development and Sharing. Preparations are in full swing, with active participation from international bodies like UNICEF and UNIDO, alongside government officials and industry leaders. The release of the World Openness Report 2025 will be a spotlight of the 8th HQF, underscoring its role as a key platform for global dialogue and collaboration.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this global event. The 8th CIIE offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to connect, innovate, and grow. Visit https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ for the latest updates and participation details.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Ecofinx Capital Strengthens AI-Driven Asset Management System to Enhance Global Market Adaptability
Sep 2, 2025 Ethan Lin
Prevent Medical Solutions Announces Leadership in Large-Scale Event Safety
Sep 2, 2025 Ethan Lin
Maya Leela The Divine Play of Illusion Announced for UK Legal Deposit
Sep 2, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801