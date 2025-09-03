DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

New York-Based dental clinic Revitta Rebrands as VisoDent NY

ByEthan Lin

Sep 3, 2025

Revitta, a well-known New York dental practice celebrated for its unique approach to dentistry that blends advanced oral care with state-of-the-art facial aesthetic treatments, has officially rebranded as VisoDent NY. Guided by its signature motto, “Beautiful Face. Beautiful Smile,” the clinic has built a reputation for delivering personalized, high-quality care that enhances both dental health and facial harmony.

The rebranding marks a significant milestone for the company, coinciding with the grand opening of a second location in Midtown East Manhattan. This expansion will allow VisoDent NY to serve a wider community across New York City, making its comprehensive range of dental and aesthetic services more accessible than ever.

A Comprehensive Approach to Beauty and Wellness

VisoDent NY’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that a confident smile goes hand in hand with overall facial aesthetics. The practice combines modern dental treatments-ranging from preventive and restorative care to advanced cosmetic dentistry-with non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Patients can expect tailored treatment plans that prioritize health, beauty, and confidence.

Midtown East: A Modern Space for Modern Care

The new Midtown East location is designed with patient comfort and cutting-edge technology in mind. Featuring state-of-the-art dental equipment, private treatment rooms, and a welcoming, spa-like atmosphere, the facility reflects VisoDent NY’s commitment to offering an elevated patient experience.

“Our vision has always been to integrate dental excellence with aesthetic artistry,” says Alex Vaysman, board-certificed physician at VisoDent NY. “With the new Midtown East office, we’re bringing this vision to more people in New York, helping them look and feel their best.”

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Blue Fin Vision Announces Founder Mr. Mfazo Hove Awarded ‘Top Recommended’ Status in Spear’s Health & Wellness Index 2025
Sep 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Coinbase CEO Defends Firing Engineers Who Hesitated to Adopt AI
Sep 3, 2025 Hilary Ong
Andrew & Andrew Solicitors Open New Wickham Office to Serve Local Community
Sep 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801