New York-Based dental clinic Revitta Rebrands as VisoDent NY

Revitta, a well-known New York dental practice celebrated for its unique approach to dentistry that blends advanced oral care with state-of-the-art facial aesthetic treatments, has officially rebranded as VisoDent NY . Guided by its signature motto, “Beautiful Face. Beautiful Smile,” the clinic has built a reputation for delivering personalized, high-quality care that enhances both dental health and facial harmony.

The rebranding marks a significant milestone for the company, coinciding with the grand opening of a second location in Midtown East Manhattan. This expansion will allow VisoDent NY to serve a wider community across New York City, making its comprehensive range of dental and aesthetic services more accessible than ever.

A Comprehensive Approach to Beauty and Wellness

VisoDent NY’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that a confident smile goes hand in hand with overall facial aesthetics. The practice combines modern dental treatments-ranging from preventive and restorative care to advanced cosmetic dentistry-with non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Patients can expect tailored treatment plans that prioritize health, beauty, and confidence.

Midtown East: A Modern Space for Modern Care

The new Midtown East location is designed with patient comfort and cutting-edge technology in mind. Featuring state-of-the-art dental equipment, private treatment rooms, and a welcoming, spa-like atmosphere, the facility reflects VisoDent NY’s commitment to offering an elevated patient experience.

“Our vision has always been to integrate dental excellence with aesthetic artistry,” says Alex Vaysman, board-certificed physician at VisoDent NY. “With the new Midtown East office, we’re bringing this vision to more people in New York, helping them look and feel their best.”