Canyon Star TV Launches as the Ultimate Family-Friendly Streaming Network

Canyon Star TV: The Future of Family Entertainment

Canyon Star TV, a global video streaming network and media enterprise, has officially launched in 2023, aiming to revolutionize the world of entertainment with wholesome, family-friendly content. Founded in Colorado in 2017 and now headquartered in Nashville, Canyon Star TV provides a platform for families to enjoy trusted programming centered around values of faith, integrity, and positivity.

With a vast library of over 15,000 hours of programming, including over 1,400 titles and more than 9,000 episodes, Canyon Star TV delivers a diverse array of content that ranges from country music programming to faith-based shows, classic TV, original movies, and more, for FREE. The network is designed to cater to an underserved market of Americana lifestyle enthusiasts, country music lovers, and anyone seeking high-quality entertainment that aligns with family values.

The Story Behind Canyon Star TV

Canyon Star TV was born out of a desire to offer something different in today’s entertainment landscape. For years, viewers have seen television programming drift away from family-friendly values. Recognizing the void, Canyon Star TV co-founders Joey Canyon and Kelly Kantz set out to create a network that could be trusted by families to provide wholesome, positive, and uplifting content.

Joey Canyon, an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, alongside president Kelly Kantz, a visionary in building networks, combined their talents to bring Canyon Star TV to life. “This isn’t just a network, it’s a place where families can come together, watch meaningful stories, and experience content that inspires and brings joy,” said Joey Canyon, founder and CEO of Canyon Star TV.

From faith-based programming to country music and classic TV shows, Canyon Star TV reflects the values of its founders, focusing on creating a space that nurtures and inspires families.

What Sets Canyon Star TV Apart?

What truly sets Canyon Star TV apart from its competition is its unwavering commitment to providing 100% family-friendly content. Unlike many other streaming services, Canyon Star TV ensures that every piece of content, including the commercials, is appropriate for all ages. With a variety of programming categories, there’s something for everyone, from children to adults.

The network features a range of content designed to bring families together, including popular and original TV shows, classic movies, country music programming, adventure specials, documentaries, Americana living, and much more. Canyon Star TV’s programming is carefully curated to ensure that each show reflects the positive, uplifting values that families can enjoy together.

A Platform for Positive Change

At Canyon Star TV, the mission is simple: to provide a platform where families can gather, enjoy high-quality entertainment, and experience the positive side of life. The network’s expansive library of content is designed to inspire and bring joy, offering viewers the opportunity to discover shows and movies that align with their values, with no subscription, it’s FREE!

The network’s focus on faith-based programming further distinguishes it as a space where viewers can find uplifting content that resonates with their beliefs and traditions.

“We believe entertainment should be something that strengthens families, not something that divides them,” said Canyon. “At Canyon Star TV, we’re offering a space where families can enjoy positive, uplifting entertainment that everyone can feel good about.”

About Canyon Star TV

Canyon Star TV is a global video streaming network and media enterprise offering family-friendly programming in a variety of genres, including country music, wholesome entertainment, faith-based shows, documentaries, and more. The network is committed to providing a platform for families to enjoy high-quality content that aligns with positive values. With over 15,000 hours of programming, including more than 1,400 titles and over 9,000 episodes, Canyon Star TV is quickly establishing itself as the go-to destination for wholesome entertainment.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Canyon Star TV is proud to offer a 100% family-friendly streaming experience, ensuring that every viewer, young or old, can find something to enjoy.

For more information, contact: jc@canyonstar.tv

Media Contact:

Kelly Kantz

Canyon Star TV

Role: President

Email: kellykantz@canyonstar.tv

Website: http://www.canyonstar.tv/