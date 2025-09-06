crust and crave Announces Authentic Swiss Breadmaking for US Kitchens

crust & crave Brings Swiss Tradition to Modern Kitchens

crust & crave is redefining the bread-making experience in the U.S. by bringing authentic Swiss breadmaking traditions into kitchens across the country. Offering premium wholesome bread mixes, the brand’s focus is on simplicity and authenticity. Just add water and you can create artisan-quality bread at home.

Unlike many commercial bread mixes that rely on bleached flour, artificial flavors, and cheap oils, crust & crave’s mixes feature unbleached grains, wholesome seeds, and real dairy. These high-quality ingredients create delicious, nutritious bread that is as close to bakery-quality as you can get without leaving the comfort of your home.

A Heritage of Authenticity and Quality

The story behind crust & crave is rooted in Swiss baking traditions passed down through generations. Founder Lea Baumli’s journey to creating the brand was inspired by her desire to share the wholesome, simple, and delicious bread recipes from her Swiss heritage. The brand was founded to ensure that U.S. consumers could experience this authentic bread-making tradition with an easy-to-use, premium product.

“Our mission is to make it possible for people to bake real, honest bread at home, without shortcuts,” says Baumli. “We’ve taken generations-old Swiss recipes and crafted them into premium bread mixes, made with the best ingredients, so that anyone can enjoy homemade, bakery-quality bread with just a few simple steps.”

Simple Ingredients, Big Flavor

crust & crave’s mixes stand out because of the simple, clean ingredients used in each product. The brand focuses on providing bread mixes that use only the best ingredients, including unbleached grains, real seeds, and dairy, ensuring that every loaf of bread baked is not only delicious but also nutritious.

While many competitors use artificial flavors or rely on bleached flour and added oils, crust & crave prioritizes natural ingredients that contribute to a true artisan bread-making experience. The result is a flavor-packed loaf with no unnecessary additives.

The Simplicity of Artisan Bread at Home

One of the key aspects of crust & crave’s bread mixes is their simplicity. Unlike many bread recipes that require complicated ingredients or hours of preparation, crust & crave makes it easy to bake high-quality bread at home. All customers need to do is add water, mix, and bake.

This simplicity does not sacrifice quality; instead, it makes artisan bread-making more accessible to the everyday baker. Whether you’re a seasoned bread maker or a novice in the kitchen, crust & crave’s easy-to-follow mixes make it possible to bake fresh, delicious bread in just a few simple steps.

Filling the Gap in the Market

crust & crave is not just another bread mix on the market. The company’s products are distinct because they fill a gap between cheap, low-quality bread mixes and overpriced “fake artisan” options. By offering premium, wholesome bread mixes at a reasonable price, crust & crave delivers a truly authentic and accessible product that anyone can enjoy.

Baumli’s focus on providing a better bread mix experience has been recognized by consumers and industry insiders alike. The company’s dedication to real ingredients and quality craftsmanship stands as a testament to its commitment to providing bread that’s worth baking.

crust & crave’s Mission: Empowering Home Bakers

At the heart of crust & crave is the mission to empower people to bake their own honest, nourishing bread at home. By keeping quality as the cornerstone of the business, the brand ensures that each product is a true reflection of Swiss breadmaking heritage without compromise.

The simplicity and integrity behind each mix create a baking experience that’s enjoyable, fulfilling, and truly rewarding for consumers. crust & crave aims to make bread-making easy and accessible for all, ensuring that even those with little to no experience can bake delicious, fresh bread at home.

About crust & crave

crust & crave is a brand that brings authentic Swiss breadmaking into U.S. kitchens through premium, wholesome mixes. The company’s products are crafted using unbleached grains, wholesome seeds, and real dairy, offering consumers the ability to bake artisan-quality bread at home with ease. Founded by Lea Baumli, crust & crave stands out for its dedication to authenticity, quality ingredients, and simplicity.

