N3on and Mystic Zach Launch New Gen Z Sports and Culture Podcast

Streaming sensation N3on and the world’s most accurate handicapper, Mystic Zach, are teaming up to debut Doubl3 Coverage, the ultimate Gen Z sports and culture podcast.

At just 21, N3on has built a global following across multiple streaming platforms with his wit and unique interview style, which he has used to interview athletes such as Ceedee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Manny Pacquiao. Now, he is bringing that same energy and perspective to podcasting for the first time. His co-host, Mystic Zach, is already a seasoned voice in the podcasting space at the age of 23, having collaborated with industry heavyweights including Jadakiss, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and Suga Rashad Evans. Together, the duo will deliver a dynamic mix of unfiltered sports analysis and cultural conversation.

“Doubl3 Coverage” will feature high-profile guests from sports and entertainment, focusing on trending events in a no-holds-barred format. Each episode will blend the sharp insight of Mystic Zach with N3on’s bold, interactive style, giving listeners multiple perspectives on every topic.

“Of course I’ll be sharing my predictions and analysis of the biggest games, but this show is about more than picking wins,” said Mystic Zach. “I’m excited to be teaming up with my friend N3on and offering a fresh perspective on sports, culture, and the events that shape them. N3on and I complement each other, and our contrasting approaches will truly deliver double coverage to all the listeners.”

“I’m hyped to launch our new podcast and ready to shock everyone with my knowledge and sports picking skills,” said N3on. “I’ve got a great partner in my guy, Zach, and a sick lineup of guests. “Doubl3 Coverage” will be the No.1 podcast soon.”

MyBookie will serve as the presenting sponsor of the “Doubl3 Coverage” podcast.

About Doubl3 Coverage Podcast

“Doubl3 Coverage” is a Gen Z-oriented sports and entertainment podcast that brings two fresh perspectives to every episode. It is hosted by N3on and Mystic Zach. N3on is a record-setting streamer with a large and growing global following. His captivating — and sometimes controversial — takes keep audiences engaged. Mystic Zach is widely recognized as one of the world’s most accurate sports handicappers and is an award-winning podcaster. His picks rarely miss, and fans won’t want to miss “Doubl3 Coverage.”