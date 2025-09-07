DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

George Pratsos Teaches Professionals to Partner with AI Not Fear It

ByEthan Lin

Sep 7, 2025

George Pratsos Bridges the AI Knowledge Gap for Professionals

George Pratsos helps professionals unlock AI’s potential without losing what makes them valuable. With 25+ years in technology, including roles at Lexmark and Xerox, plus entrepreneurial ventures in educational technology, George brings both corporate and startup perspectives to AI adoption. His training proves a simple truth: professionals who understand AI don’t get replaced, they become irreplaceable.

A Personalized Approach to AI Training

Most professionals worry AI will eliminate their jobs. George sees it differently. His mission is showing professionals how AI improves their current roles, not replacing them. Through hands-on training tailored to each team’s actual work, George turns AI from a threat into a practical tool.

“AI isn’t here to take our jobs, it’s here to help us do our jobs better,” George explains. I teach people how to make AI their thinking partner.”

Real Impact on How People Work

George’s AI training transforms how professionals approach technology. His courses target people with zero technical background, giving them skills they can use immediately. Marketing teams learn to test campaign ideas 10x faster. Accounting departments spot patterns humans miss. Management gets strategic insights that used to take weeks of analysis.

George addresses the AI skills gap threatening to split the workforce into those who can leverage AI and those left behind. His keynote presentations, including “Meeting the Demand of the Future: Addressing the Skills Gap in AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse,” show how AI fits into broader technological shifts while keeping focus on practical, immediate application.

A Vision for the Future

Companies navigating AI integration trust George’s expertise. He doesn’t just teach tool usage, he shows workers how to stay valuable in a tech-driven world.

His approach prepares professionals for tomorrow’s challenges, not just today’s tasks. As AI evolves, George continues developing training that helps people embrace change rather than fear it, staying competitive in their fields.

About George Pratsos

George Pratsos brings 25+ years of technology, education, and innovation experience to AI training. Through his consulting practice, he simplifies AI for professionals across industries—from small business owners to government departments. George’s hands-on approach helps people use AI as a strategic thinking partner, ensuring nobody gets left behind in the changing work landscape.

Media Contact:

George Pratsos
AI expert
Email: george@axis.ac.cy
LinkedIn
 Website

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

David Blaire Announces Release of The Mind Backdoor Book
Sep 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Brad Cunningham Announces Success Loops to Revolutionize Personal Growth
Sep 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
Stefan Alischer Unveils Self‑Image Engineering — Rewiring Men’s Self‑Image So Elite Health Becomes Automatic
Sep 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801