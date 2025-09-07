Budyn Bros. Introduces CinemAd, a Hollywood Trailer-Style Format for Cinematic Video Ads

Budyn Bros. today announced CinemAd, a short-form, trailer-style advertising service that puts story and emotion before interruption. The approach is built to earn attention in the ruthless cycle of doomscrolling by using film techniques — story, rhythm, sound, pacing, and color — to create ads people choose to watch.

“In a feed full of content, most ads are easy to ignore. A story that makes you feel something is not,” said Mateusz Budyn, CEO. “CinemAd is our answer to that problem. It treats a 30 or 60 second spot almost like a short film, instead of a billboard.”

CinemAds are structured like Hollywood trailers rather than traditional commercials. Each spot is assembled around an emotional arc, with music and editorial timing engineered to guide the viewer through rising tension and release. The format focuses on clarity and restraint: fewer slogans, more narrative momentum.

“We design for emotion on purpose,” said Ireneusz Budyn, Chief Creative Officer. “That means building the blueprint first — what the audience should feel at second five, at second twenty, at the final frame — and then composing picture and sound to match it.”

Early work includes a launch film for BurjX, premiered at live events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the Moona 2 campaign, whose Kickstarter surpassed its initial goal within minutes and ultimately raised several times the target. The studio has also delivered pieces for well-known consumer brands and worked with Fortune 500 companies like Tide and Duolingo.

“Clients want more than visibility. They want to be perceived differently,” said Arkadiusz Budyn, Chief Relations Officer. “Our job is to translate creative ambition into outcomes people can see and measure.”

The Vision Behind Budyn Bros.

The brothers’ shared vision is clear: they aim to disrupt an oversaturated ad landscape by proving that great advertising doesn’t need to be louder — it needs to be smarter, deeper, and unforgettable. The philosophy that drives Budyn Bros. is rooted in the belief that advertising can and should be a cultural force, something that resonates with audiences long after they’ve seen it.

The team’s work spans multiple industries and has helped startups surpass fundraising goals and global brands like Pocket FM accumulate over 465 million plays on one of their most popular shows. With its luxury positioning, Budyn Bros. elevates its clients, crafting branding campaigns that are not just seen but felt, making their products unforgettable.

Reviving the Lost Art of Advertising

The rise of short-form content, AI-generated marketing, and shallow user-generated content has led to a shift away from the deeper, more impactful commercials of years past. Budyn Bros. is bringing this artistry back with its signature CinemAd campaigns. Through their work, they hope to revive the golden age of advertising where brands didn’t just sell a product but captured the hearts and minds of their audiences.

Each ad is a carefully engineered piece of storytelling designed to spark conversations and bring brands to life. By harnessing the emotional power of film, Budyn Bros. is reshaping the way companies engage with their audiences, making every ad an event worth watching.

CinemAd is now available to brand and agency partners worldwide, offering both on-site and remote services depending on clients’ preferences and needs. Budyn Bros. provides end-to-end development, from story blueprint to production and final delivery.

About Budyn Bros.

Budyn Bros. is a U.S. studio headquartered in Chicago and founded in 2021 by brothers Mateusz, Ireneusz, and Arkadiusz Budyn. The company applies film craft to advertising with a focus on story, perception, and emotional impact. Their work spans launch films, short-form campaigns, and brand pieces for startups and established companies alike.

Media Contact

Mateusz Budyn, CEO

Budyn Bros.

Email: contact@budynbros.com

Website: BudynBros.com .