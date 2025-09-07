Salvation Poem Project Announces Release of Light of the World in Theaters September 5th

Salvation Poem Project Releases Light of the World in Theaters on September 5th

Light of the World, a beautiful hand-drawn 2D animated film from the Salvation Poem Project, is set to open in theaters nationwide on September 5th. The movie takes viewers on a profound journey through the eyes of the young Apostle John, offering a unique perspective on the life of Jesus Christ and the world-changing impact of His message. This independent, non-profit production aims to share the story of Jesus in a visually stunning and emotionally engaging way, bringing timeless truths to audiences everywhere.

The movie is a continuation of the Salvation Poem Project’s mission to create high-quality resources for ministries and believers around the world. With products already distributed in 25 countries and in nearly 100 languages, the project has established itself as a leading force in crafting creative resources for sharing the Gospel.

The film follows the life and ministry of Jesus through the eyes of His followers, focusing on the transformative journey of the Apostle John. Through breathtaking animation and a compelling narrative, Light of the World powerfully illustrates how the teachings of Jesus continue to change lives today.

About Salvation Poem Project:

Founded as an independent, non-profit creative studio, the Salvation Poem Project is committed to empowering individuals and communities in their mission to share the Gospel. The project produces a diverse range of high-quality resources, including films, animation, and other media, all meticulously crafted to communicate the story of Jesus Christ to the world. With a global reach, the Salvation Poem Project’s resources have been distributed across 25 countries and translated into nearly 100 languages. By making these impactful materials accessible to diverse communities, the project continues to inspire and encourage people worldwide to engage with and share the message of Jesus Christ.

Why Light of the World Stands Out:

Light of the World is not just another film—it is an artistic endeavor aimed at providing an immersive, educational experience of Jesus’ life. The film uses hand-drawn 2D animation to capture the beauty and intricacy of the biblical story, offering a visual experience rarely seen in Christian media. This distinct artistic approach helps convey the message of Christ in a way that appeals to audiences of all ages, ensuring the Gospel message remains accessible and engaging.

Watch the trailer here: Light of the World Trailer .

The movie’s release on September 5th will be an opportunity for viewers to witness an inspiring story that continues to resonate with the world today. Whether attending with family, friends, or in a church group, audiences can experience the life of Jesus in an entirely new way.

Quote from Brennan McPherson, President of Salvation Poem Project:

Brennan McPherson, President of the Salvation Poem Project, shared his thoughts on the upcoming film Light of the World: “This movie is a testament to the belief that God’s love for humanity is meant to be shared through art and creativity. Our goal is to bring the story of Jesus to life in a way that is both visually compelling and spiritually enriching, allowing audiences to connect with His message on a deeper level. We are excited for this movie to reach theaters across the country and beyond, and we pray it will have a lasting impact on all who see it. Through this project, we hope to inspire viewers to experience Jesus’ love in a new, transformative way, embracing the beauty of His teachings in a manner that resonates with today’s generation.”

To see movie showtimes for Light of the World, visit lightoftheworld.com .

