The Intersection of Generative AI and Geopolitical Competition

Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from a scientific innovation to a critical factor influencing global markets and national sovereignty. Fabiano Correia de Lima, a Brazilian technology executive and researcher, has published a new study titled From Generative AI to Critical Minerals: The Geopolitical Dimensions of Artificial Intelligence. The study emphasizes the growing importance of AI and critical minerals in geopolitical competition.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift,” said Fabiano Correia de Lima. “Artificial intelligence has ceased to be just a technological support tool and has become part of the race for global leadership. Whoever controls the algorithms and the resources behind them will hold the keys to the coming decades.”

This study illustrates how the dominance of AI systems like large language models (LLMs) is no longer just a technological concern. It is now a central issue in the geopolitical competition that defines global political and economic power.

Generative AI: A Transformative Technology

AI has traditionally focused on predictive analytics, helping organizations optimize processes and forecast trends. However, the release of generative AI systems like ChatGPT has marked a significant shift. These models can generate text, images, and even code, which are often indistinguishable from human-created content. Generative AI is not just another step in computing capability; it has transformed how knowledge is created and distributed.

Generative AI’s potential to disrupt industries and societies is profound. It raises critical debates around intellectual property, misinformation, and representation. A key concern highlighted by Correia de Lima is the dominance of English and Western datasets in training LLMs, which may lead to “digital colonialism” by marginalizing perspectives from the Global South.

The Geopolitical Race for AI Patents and Resources

The study also explores the growing importance of AI patents in determining global leadership. China has surpassed the United States in the number of AI patents filed annually, signaling a shift in global power dynamics. Other countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and Israel, are increasingly involved in AI development, contributing to a more multipolar technological world.

Central to the AI revolution is the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are essential for training AI models, providing the necessary computational power. Companies such as NVIDIA, TSMC, and ASML are integral to the AI ecosystem. According to Correia de Lima, control over the semiconductor market is both an economic and strategic matter.

Critical Minerals and Brazil’s Strategic Role

A standout feature of Correia de Lima’s research is the focus on the geopolitics of critical minerals, specifically rare earth elements and niobium. China currently controls most of the world’s rare earth production, using its dominance as a geopolitical tool. However, Brazil’s role is unique. While not a leader in rare earth production, Brazil holds over 90% of the world’s niobium reserves, which are crucial for industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy.

“Niobium is more than a mineral resource; it is a geopolitical asset that could reposition Brazil on the global innovation map,” said Correia de Lima.

Global Strategies for AI and Technology Governance

Different regions are taking varied approaches to AI governance. In the United States, the private sector leads AI development, though the regulatory landscape remains fragmented. In China, the government has adopted a state-led strategy to dominate AI by 2030. The European Union has set a regulatory example with frameworks like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new AI Act.

Brazil has launched its own initiatives, such as the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Strategy (EBIA) and the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan (PBIA), which connect AI innovation with ethics and national sovereignty. Despite structural challenges, Brazil’s diplomatic tradition and mineral resources position it as a potential mediator in global AI governance discussions.

The Ethics of AI and Global Governance

As AI becomes increasingly central to global governance, ethical considerations are more pressing. Correia de Lima stresses the need for inclusive, transparent, and accountable AI governance to avoid exacerbating global inequalities. He calls for strong governance structures to ensure that AI benefits all, rather than reinforcing systemic biases.

International organizations such as the OECD and the Global Partnership on AI have taken steps toward creating global principles for AI governance, but national interests often hinder progress. According to Correia de Lima, true progress will require greater collaboration between academia, industry, and governments to ensure that AI serves the public good.

Brazil’s Role in Shaping the Digital Future

The conclusion of Correia de Lima’s research underscores that AI is not just a technological force, but a geopolitical one. The control of resources such as semiconductors, rare earths, and niobium will determine which nations dominate the digital economy. Brazil’s strategic position, with its significant niobium reserves and potential for rare earth production, offers a unique opportunity to become a central player in the geopolitics of AI.

Correia de Lima emphasizes that Brazil must decide whether it will merely supply raw materials to the global North or leverage its resources to play a more influential role in shaping the global digital future.

About Building Authority

Building Authority, led by Fabiano Correia de Lima, is a Brazilian research and technology company specializing in AI and its geopolitical dimensions. With over 20 years of experience in various sectors, Fabiano combines strategic insight with research expertise to explore the intersection of AI, business, and global power dynamics.

Media Contact:

Fabiano Correia de Lima

Building Authority

Email: fabiano.clyma@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fabianoclyma/