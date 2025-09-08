Zachary James Miller Announces New Projects on Literary Legacy and Political Analysis

These projects, including a biography, documentary, and book on fascism, aim to engage audiences on social justice issues and political activism. Miller will also be featured in two events in September 2025, discussing Wright’s influence and strategies for resistance in today’s political climate.

Upcoming Events and Speaking Engagements

Miller will be featured in two significant events this September 2025. The first, titled “France as Freedom: The Paris Years of Richard Wright”, is a hybrid lecture scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 12:15 PM to 1:45 PM EDT at Suffolk University in Boston, MA. This event, in partnership with the Ford Hall Forum and supported by the Lowell Institute, will explore Wright’s transformative years in Paris and his lasting impact on literature and activism.

The second event, “Understanding the Oligarchy and How to Fight Back”, will take place virtually on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM CET. Presented by the Global Black Caucus of Democrats Abroad, this event features Miller and cultural commentator Keena Blum discussing strategies for resistance in the face of the growing concentration of power in modern society.

New Works by Zachary James Miller

Miller’s forthcoming releases provide timely and thought-provoking commentary on both historical and contemporary political issues:

“Richard Wright: Voice of Rebellion” (September 2025): This biographical book offers a fresh perspective on the life and work of Richard Wright, exploring his profound impact on literature and activism, and introducing his legacy to a new generation.

About Zachary James Miller

Zachary James Miller is an independent American film and TV director, writer, and award-winning producer based in Paris, France. He is the founder and CEO of 2 Bulls On The Hill International, SAS, a film and TV production company, and Redmond House LLC, a U.S.-based book publishing company.

Miller is also a seasoned political commentator, serving as a spokesperson for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns among Americans in France. He has held leadership roles in Democrats Abroad, including twice being elected as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. In recognition of his political and public service, he was awarded the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden in 2024.

Miller’s thought leadership earned him the nickname “The Obama of Paris” by Le Nouvelle Observateur, and he is known for his incisive analysis of social, cultural, and political issues. He is available for interviews, lectures, and speaking engagements to discuss his upcoming works and their relevance to current global issues.

