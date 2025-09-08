Adobe Plans to Launch Premiere Video Editing App on iPhones

Adobe is preparing to launch its flagship video editing software, Premiere, on iPhones. The app is already listed on the App Store with a preorder link and a release date set for September 30.

Editing Features on Mobile

Premiere for iPhone will give users access to many of the core editing tools from the desktop version, including trimming, layering, and fine-tuning frames. It will also support video, audio, and text layers, automatic captions with stylized subtitles, and 4K HDR exports without watermarks.

The app includes Adobe’s “Enhance Speech” tool, designed to reduce background noise when recording in noisy environments, such as concerts or public spaces.

Firefly-Powered AI

Adobe is integrating its Firefly AI models into Premiere on iOS. This will allow users to generate images, audio, and video using text prompts. In addition, subscribers will gain access to Adobe’s stock libraries of music, sound effects, photos, graphics, fonts, and presets from Lightroom.

While the app will be free to use, advanced AI features and additional cloud storage will require paid credits.

The move to bring Premiere to iPhones comes as short-form video creators increasingly turn to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. Rivals have already entered the space: Meta released its own editing app, Edits, while startup Captions shifted to a freemium model earlier this year.

Adobe has been steadily expanding its mobile footprint, with Photoshop arriving on iOS in February and Firefly launching on both iOS and Android in June. An Android version of Premiere is in development, but no release date has been announced.

What The Author Thinks Adobe’s decision to launch Premiere on iPhones is long overdue. Creators have shifted to mobile-first workflows, especially those making content for social platforms where speed matters more than complexity. By offering AI-powered features and stock integrations, Adobe is giving itself a chance to remain relevant in a market crowded with lightweight but powerful editing apps. The challenge will be whether users are willing to pay for AI credits when free tools are getting better every day.

Featured image credit: PxHere

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.