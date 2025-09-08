DMR News

100% Offline: Secret AI Runs Local AI Chatbot Without Big Tech Spying

ByEthan Lin

Sep 8, 2025

In a bold challenge to Silicon Valley’s cloud-dominated AI ecosystem, a revolutionary smartphone application called “Secret AI” has launched with an audacious promise: deliver ChatGPT-level artificial intelligence without sending a single byte of data to external servers.

The mobile app, now available on iPhone, iPad, macOS and Android devices, represents a seismic shift in how AI assistance works on mobile devices. Instead of relying on distant data centers controlled by tech giants, Secret AI imports and runs state-of-the-art open-source language models directly on users’ smartphones.

The Privacy Revolution Arrives on Mobile

At a time when privacy concerns around AI have reached fever pitch, Secret AI’s approach is nothing short of revolutionary. The app operates with what developers call “100% offline” functionality — meaning it works even in airplane mode, requires no user accounts, and never uploads conversation data to cloud servers.

“Every conversation you have with ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini becomes part of their training data,” explains the app’s marketing materials. “Secret AI flips that model entirely. Your thoughts stay on your device, period.”

The timing couldn’t be more strategic. Recent controversies over AI companies’ data harvesting practices, combined with growing awareness of digital surveillance, have created unprecedented demand for privacy-focused alternatives to mainstream AI services.

Cutting-Edge Models Meet Mobile Hardware

What sets Secret AI apart isn’t just its privacy approach — it’s the caliber of AI models it supports. The app provides access to some of the most advanced open-source language models available, including:

  • Gemma 3n: Latest optimized model for mobile inference
  • gpt-oss: Open-source version of ChatGPT architecture
  • DeepSeek R1 0528: The breakthrough reasoning model that’s been making waves in AI research circles
  • Qwen3 2507: Advanced reasoning model with thinking capabilities
  • MiniCPM-V 4.5: Advanced multimodal capabilities for image understanding
  • LFM2 VL: High-performance vision model optimized for mobile devices

For users wanting to expand their model library, the app seamlessly integrates with HuggingFace, the GitHub of AI models, allowing users to discover and download compatible models directly to their devices for completely offline use.

Technical Innovation Meets User Experience

Secret AI leverages multiple AI inference engines: GGUF (llama.cpp) with its vast community ecosystem and rapid model support, MNN (Alibaba’s mobile-optimized engine), and MLX (Apple’s native framework with Metal acceleration). The app also supports OpenAI-compatible API connections for users who want to connect their own self-hosted models.

This technical flexibility allows the app to optimize performance across various smartphone configurations — requiring minimum iOS 16, macOS 13.3, or Android 7. Even smartphones with just 4GB of RAM can run certain 4B parameter quantized models, making advanced AI accessible to a broad range of mobile hardware.

Performance varies by device capability and model size, with response times ranging from seconds for simple queries to longer processing periods for complex reasoning tasks — a trade-off many users find acceptable for complete privacy.

The app also integrates deeply with Apple’s ecosystem through Siri Shortcuts on iOS and macOS, allowing users to trigger AI assistance through voice commands without touching their devices.

Despite the technical complexity of running AI models locally, Secret AI maintains a remarkably smooth and intuitive user interface. The app’s sleek design and fluid animations make complex AI interactions feel effortless, proving that privacy-focused technology doesn’t require sacrificing user experience.

Beyond Text: Multimodal AI Goes Private

Perhaps most impressively, Secret AI extends its privacy-first approach to image analysis. Users can share photos directly with the AI for interpretation — whether for accessibility, content creation, or research purposes — with all processing happening entirely on-device. This capability puts sophisticated computer vision in users’ hands without the privacy concerns of cloud-based image analysis services.

When Privacy Really Matters: Real-World Use Cases

The demand for truly private AI becomes clear when considering the sensitive topics people actually want to discuss without creating digital trails:

Personal Health & Mental Wellness: Explore mental health challenges, grief, or health concerns without insurance discrimination or employment consequences.

Financial & Career Struggles: Navigate financial difficulties and career insecurities privately, without algorithms building profiles that could influence future opportunities.

Family & Relationship Support: Work through family conflicts, relationship problems, or parenting difficulties without risking social judgment or advertising analysis.

Legal & Sensitive Matters: Research legal troubles, religious doubts, or addiction support with complete confidentiality and no digital footprint.

Professional & Creative Work: Brainstorm business strategies, develop creative projects, or analyze proprietary documents without exposing intellectual property.

Industry Implications

The launch of Secret AI signals a potential paradigm shift in the AI industry. While tech giants have invested billions in cloud infrastructure to power AI services, Secret AI demonstrates that advanced AI capabilities can run effectively on consumer smartphones.

This development could impact:

  • Enterprise users keeping sensitive business communications private
  • Healthcare professionals requiring HIPAA-compliant AI assistance
  • International travelers needing AI help in regions with restricted internet access
  • Privacy-conscious consumers wanting AI benefits without surveillance trade-offs

Looking Forward

As AI becomes central to daily digital interactions, Secret AI’s launch raises fundamental questions: Must AI assistance come with surveillance? Can powerful language models operate effectively on smartphones? Is privacy compatible with cutting-edge AI capabilities?

Secret AI’s ambitious answer appears to be a resounding “yes” to the last question. Whether mainstream users will embrace the slightly slower response times in exchange for complete privacy remains the ultimate test.

For now, Secret AI represents something genuinely new in the AI landscape: the possibility of having your AI cake and eating it too — privately, locally, and without feeding the Big Tech surveillance machine.

Secret AI is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for smartphones, with macOS support also available through the Mac App Store.

Official Website: https://secretai.io

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

