Google Expands Circle to Search With Live Translation While Scrolling

Google is rolling out a new update to Circle to Search, the feature that lets users highlight, circle, or tap on-screen content to look up information instantly. Starting this week, users can now access continuous translation as they scroll — removing the need to restart the process every time the page refreshes or content changes.

How the New Feature Works

Translation has become one of the most popular uses of Circle to Search, especially for browsing posts, menus, or other content in foreign languages. Until now, the tool required users to relaunch translation with each screen change.

With the new update, users can translate continuously while scrolling or even when switching apps. For example, Instagram posts with embedded text in another language can now display real-time translations across multiple photos.

To use the feature, Android users can:

Long-press the home button or navigation bar to start Circle to Search

Tap the “Translate” icon

Select “scroll and translate” for uninterrupted translation

Google says the functionality will roll out first to select Samsung Galaxy devices before expanding further.

Recent Updates to Circle to Search

Since its launch in 2024, Google has steadily expanded Circle to Search. At Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this year, the company introduced AI-powered features such as expanded AI Overviews for visual searches and one-tap actions for URLs, phone numbers, and emails.

In another update, Google integrated AI Mode into Circle to Search, giving users the ability to ask follow-up questions and explore complex topics more deeply.

Author’s Opinion This update may look like a small tweak, but it makes Circle to Search significantly more practical for everyday use. Translation is only useful when it feels seamless, and forcing users to restart with every scroll was a frustrating barrier. By fixing this, Google has turned Circle to Search into a tool that feels closer to a natural extension of browsing, especially for travel and global social media. If Google can keep refining these small but impactful features, Circle to Search could become one of the company’s most valuable everyday tools.

Featured image credit: BoliviaInteligente via Unsplash

