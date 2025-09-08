Growtha , a fast-growing digital marketing agency led by founder and CEO Josh Ternyak, today announced its continued expansion and product innovation as it helps hundreds of businesses across the United States win more visibility, phone calls, and customers through search. Started when Josh Ternyak was just 15 years old, Growtha has spent the past five-plus years refining real-world SEO systems that consistently deliver measurable results for local and national brands.

“We started Growtha because we were tired of vague promises,” said Josh Ternyak, Founder & CEO. “Our focus is simple: provide transparent, data-driven SEO and marketing tools that produce leads and sales. We obsess over what actually moves our clients’ businesses — phone calls, form fills, and revenue — and build everything around those outcomes.”

From a Teenager’s Side Project to a Hugely-Successful Marketing Agency

Josh Ternyak’s entrepreneurial journey began in high school and quickly grew into a business founded on hands-on experimentation and data. Over the last five years, Growtha has matured from a small SEO shop into an agency that combines strategy, technology, and operations to help businesses rank prominently on Google and convert more of the traffic that follows.

Growtha’s approach centers on three pillars:

Transparent reporting so clients see exactly which keywords, pages, and campaigns drive leads;

so clients see exactly which keywords, pages, and campaigns drive leads; Tactical, repeatable playbooks that address technical fixes, on-page content, and link-building;

that address technical fixes, on-page content, and link-building; Proprietary tools that turn SEO insights into action.

Product Innovation: Practical Tools that Drive Leads

This year Growtha launched a suite of in-house tools designed to make marketing measurable and manageable for clients:

chatbot.growtha.com — an AI-driven chatbot that captures and qualifies website visitors 24/7.

— an AI-driven chatbot that captures and qualifies website visitors 24/7. seo.growtha.com — an easy-to-read client dashboard for tracking rankings, keyword performance, and lead sources.

— an easy-to-read client dashboard for tracking rankings, keyword performance, and lead sources. calls.growtha.com — a call-tracking and attribution platform that ties incoming phone leads to keywords, pages, and campaigns.

“These tools are built for business owners who want clarity,” said Ternyak. “We’re not interested in vanity metrics — we want to show the specific actions that bring customers and revenue.”

Real Results, Real Businesses

Growtha’s client roster spans local service companies, healthcare providers, e-commerce brands, and regional enterprises. The agency emphasizes fast, practical wins — such as fixing critical technical issues, optimizing high-intent pages, and creating content that converts — while also executing longer-term campaigns that build sustainable organic traffic.

“One of our main strengths is our focus on follow-through,” Ternyak added. “We pair short-term impact with strategic work that compounds over time, and we make sure clients always understand what we’re doing and why.”

A Client-Centered, Transparent Model

Growtha says that transparency and communication are core to its client relationships. The agency provides straightforward reporting, regular updates, and clear roadmaps so business owners can see how investments translate into leads and revenue.

To support this, Growtha offers onboarding audits, customized roadmaps, and fast implementation cycles — all designed to remove friction and accelerate growth.

What’s Next

Looking ahead, Growtha plans to scale its technology offerings and deepen its industry expertise, especially for local businesses that rely on search-driven leads. The company is also investing in training and operational systems that allow it to deliver consistent quality as it grows.

“I believe the future of digital marketing is honest, measurable, and relentlessly focused on business outcomes,” said Ternyak. “We’re building the tools and the team to make that the standard.”

About Growtha

Growtha is a digital marketing and SEO agency focused on helping businesses improve search visibility, generate more leads, and grow revenue. Founded by Josh Ternyak, who began his marketing work as a teenager, Growtha combines hands-on SEO experience with in-house software to deliver measurable results for small and mid-size businesses.