Deal Box Announces Exclusive Partner OroBit’s Successful MEXC Listing, Advancing RWA Tokenization on Bitcoin

Deal Box, the institutional investment packaging platform at the forefront of bridging real-world assets with programmable blockchain infrastructure, today announced that its exclusive tokenization partner, OroBit (XRB), has completed its listing on MEXC exchange—marking a pivotal milestone in extending institutional-grade asset packaging and advisory practices into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

XRB now live on MEXC: Traders can buy, sell, and trade XRB instantly with top-tier liquidity and user-friendly tools.

Lightning-fast, scalable, Bitcoin-anchored: OroBit merges Bitcoin’s foundational security with off-chain computing, Lightning Network scalability, and its proprietary Simple Contract Language (SCL) to enable programmable real-world asset tokenization.

Ideal for institutional and retail alike: Whether fractionalizing real estate, fine art, gold, or private equity assets; OroBit delivers blockchain innovation without compromising Bitcoin’s legendary resilience and decentralization.

“Listing XRB on MEXC marks a pivotal leap—now global markets can tap Bitcoin-anchored programmability with unmatched ease and reliability,” said Paul Dando, Co-founder and Lead Engineer of Orobit.

“This integration brings us one step closer to embedding real-world assets: real estate, fine art, commodities, gold, and private equity into the most secure blockchain infrastructure ever built,” added Thomas Carter, CEO of Deal Box, underscoring the token’s institutional potential.

Why OroBit (XRB) Matters:

Unwavering trust: Bitcoin’s 99.99% uptime over 15+ years, no protocol hacks, and anti-censorship foundation provide unmatched confidence.

Scalable and compliant: OroBit’s Layer-2 leverages off-chain processing anchored via cryptographic proofs to Bitcoin, enabling efficient, institutional-grade smart contracts without altering the base layer.

Massive market opportunity: Positioned to empower a $30 trillion real-world asset tokenization opportunity, OroBit leverages Bitcoin’s security in industries long underserved by blockchain.

Deal Box Advisory Role:

In connection with this milestone, Deal Box provided comprehensive go-to-market advisory services to OroBit, delivering institutional-grade support across the full spectrum of exchange readiness. This included brand and market positioning, introductions to exchange partners, capital advisory, and investment packaging expertise. By applying a framework of economic structuring and market discipline typically reserved for capital markets transactions, Deal Box ensured OroBit’s MEXC debut was executed with sophistication, rigor, and the institutional clarity essential for sustainable tokenized asset adoption.

About OroBit (XRB):

OroBit (XRB) is a Bitcoin-native utility token powering OroBit’s Layer 2 infrastructure for real-world asset tokenization. Built on the most secure blockchain base, OroBit enables institutional-grade issuance of programmable assets — from gold to private equity — with Layer 2 throughput and Lightning integration. The project includes a custom smart contract language (SCL), validator ecosystem, and wallet protocol optimized for native BTC settlements.

About MEXC Exchange:

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being “Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About Deal Box

Deal Box is venture capital that fits your life. We bring institutional clarity to tokenized and traditional assets through credible AI structuring, Bitcoin-first token design, and packaging built for investor diligence. Structured for issuer-led offerings under Rule 506(c), Deal Box does not act as a broker-dealer or placement agent and receives no compensation tied to capital raised.

