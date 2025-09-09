Tourism Proceeds at The Monkey Farm Fund Community Healing in Costa Rica

The Monkey Farm A Journey of Redemption and Transformation

Founded in 2013 by Vicki Conley, The Monkey Farm has evolved into a remarkable nonprofit in Costa Rica, combining animal rescue, agricultural innovation, and community outreach into an unparalleled model of social good. Originally conceived as a monkey rescue center, it has blossomed into a thriving hub for both local and global communities. What sets The Monkey Farm apart is its unwavering commitment to giving back. 100% of its tourism proceeds directly support community programs in Playas del Coco, including addiction recovery, trauma healing, and wildlife conservation.

A Mission to Heal From Monkeys to Men in Recovery

The journey from animal rescue to community outreach was organic. By 2014, The Monkey Farm had grown beyond its initial mission, incorporating various programs that benefitted local residents. In 2015, the farm began offering weekly meals to the homeless, providing both nourishment and hope. By 2017, The Monkey Farm expanded to provide free equine therapy to children with autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome, with transformative results that have touched countless lives.

The next milestone came in 2019, when two men from the homeless community sought help with addiction. The impact of The Monkey Farm’s recovery programs was undeniable, and it soon became the go-to center for men seeking rehabilitation. Inspired by the success of programs like Teen Challenge, The Monkey Farm established a faith-based, trauma-informed addiction recovery program that incorporates language learning, animal care, and equine therapy to foster healing.

A Holistic Approach Integrating Healing with Innovation

The programs at The Monkey Farm go beyond the standard recovery model. The addition of natural horsemanship therapy in 2022 was a game changer, offering individuals in recovery the opportunity to bond with and train horses, learning vital life skills like patience, emotional control, and confidence. The results have been profound, with men gaining a renewed sense of purpose and pride through their connection with these animals.

In 2024, The Monkey Farm launched new programs aimed at youth at risk, further expanding its reach within the community. These programs have focused on building faith, instilling hope, and equipping young men with the tools to overcome challenges and find direction in life. This new chapter of growth also included the groundbreaking of a new dormitory to house 16 more men, further expanding the farm’s capacity to provide support.

The Monkey Farm’s Expanding Vision

As 2025 unfolds, The Monkey Farm is on the brink of one of its most significant milestones yet. The farm has hired a full time psychologist and officially applied to become a certified addiction recovery center in Costa Rica. This designation will allow the farm to access resources that can further its mission, including property and vehicle donations from the government, which are typically designated for certified centers.

To support this effort, The Monkey Farm plans to launch a low-cost recovery program for North Americans, expanding its influence and enabling cross-cultural connections that will further enrich its community.

Why It Matters A Vision Built on Giving Back

The Monkey Farm’s unique position in the tourism sector—where 100% of proceeds go toward community service—is what truly sets it apart. Unlike typical tourist attractions, The Monkey Farm uses its income not for profit, but for projects that directly benefit the local community, from addiction recovery to wildlife conservation efforts.

With numerous accolades, including recognition from TripAdvisor as one of the Top 10% of Experiences Worldwide and the Gold Transparency Seal from GuideStar, The Monkey Farm’s impact is undeniable. As a registered 501(c)(3) and a registered NGO in Costa Rica, The Monkey Farm has proven its commitment to transparency and accountability, furthering its reach to potential donors and volunteers alike.

About The Monkey Farm

The Monkey Farm is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a self-sustaining model for animal rescue and community outreach. Located in Costa Rica, The Monkey Farm offers a unique combination of eco-tourism and community development programs. By generating income through horseback rides and farm tours, The Monkey Farm directly supports programs for addiction recovery, trauma healing, and local environmental conservation.

