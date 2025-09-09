Intellect Project Announces Launch of Human Centric AGI Initiative

Building a Fair Future for Artificial General Intelligence

Intellect Project, a global nonprofit initiative, is redefining the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). With a mission to create an AGI system that is both ethical and accessible, the project focuses on ensuring that AGI remains a shared resource, benefiting all of humanity. The organization’s goal is to prevent AGI from being controlled by a select few corporations or governments and instead, make it available to everyone.

Intellect Project’s unique approach is built on fairness, transparency, and active participation from global contributors. The initiative ensures that every contribution whether in the form of code, research, data, or governance is recognized and rewarded. By incorporating hybrid governance that combines nonprofit foundation oversight with decentralized decision-making, Intellect Project provides an inclusive platform where anyone can contribute to the development of AGI.

Ensuring Fairness and Transparency in AGI Development

Intellect Project stands out for its commitment to ethical principles in the development of AGI. The initiative’s governance model prioritizes fairness, with every contribution being recorded and recognized in a transparent system. This ensures that participants who contribute to AGI development are fairly acknowledged and rewarded, fostering a collaborative environment that drives innovation.

The organization is dedicated to providing a platform that values contributions over speculative investments. By focusing on actual, verified contributions to the development of AGI, Intellect Project ensures that the technology evolves with inclusivity at its core.

Ethical Foundations for a Sustainable AGI

The foundation of Intellect Project’s mission is rooted in its unwavering commitment to human rights, fairness, and inclusion. The nonprofit’s guiding principles are enshrined in a living Memorandum, ensuring that fairness, transparency, and participation are embedded in the development of AGI. These principles guide the project as it seeks to shape AGI into a force for good, ensuring it serves humanity rather than being exploited by a few powerful entities.

“Artificial General Intelligence will shape the future of humanity,” said Sergii Kalinchuk, Founder of Intellect Project. “It must not be owned or controlled by a few. It must remain a common good for all. Intellect Project is dedicated to making that vision a reality.”

Join the AGI Movement

Intellect Project invites individuals and organizations that share the vision of a fair and inclusive AGI to join the movement. By emphasizing transparency, collaboration, and ethical foundations, Intellect Project is paving the way for a future where AGI is built for the collective benefit of all. The project’s unique approach offers an opportunity for anyone to contribute to the development of AGI, ensuring that the technology evolves with fairness and inclusivity at its core.

“If you believe that AGI should serve everyone and be developed with fairness as its core value, we encourage you to join us,” Kalinchuk added. “Together, we can ensure that AGI becomes a transformative force for good.”

About Intellect Project

Intellect Project is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to building the world’s first human-centric and fair Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The organization seeks to ensure that AGI remains a common good, accessible to all. Through transparent governance and a collaborative development process, Intellect Project aims to create AGI that serves humanity, not a select few. The initiative’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and participation sets it apart as a leader in ethical AGI development.

Media Contact:

Sergii Kalinchuk

Founder, Intellect Project

Email: sergii@intellectproject.org

Website: https://intellectproject.org