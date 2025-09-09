DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Redbot Security Expands Red Team Services to Strengthen U.S. Cyber Defenses

ByEthan Lin

Sep 9, 2025

Redbot Security, a U.S.-based boutique penetration testing and cybersecurity firm, today announced the expansion of its Red Team Services, providing organizations with scenario-driven exercises that emulate the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of real-world adversaries.

The announcement comes as U.S. businesses face escalating cyberattacks. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported over $12.5 billion in potential losses in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for organizations to validate defenses beyond basic compliance and vulnerability scanning.

Certified Red Team Expertise

Redbot Security is proud to lead with a team that includes multiple Certified Red Team Operators (CRTOs), a credential that validates advanced adversary simulation skills. This places Redbot among the select few firms able to deliver highly realistic attack emulations against enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.

“We’ve strategically expanded our senior talent, adding additional Certified Red Team Operators to support multiple red team engagements year-round,” said Brian Stearns, CEO of Redbot Security. “Our Red Team Services deliver executives a clear, evidence-based view of what a determined attacker could accomplish, and, just as importantly, how fast their defenders can detect, contain, and eradicate the threat. At Redbot, we don’t just test systems, we simulate real-world attacks before they become real.”

What Sets Redbot Apart

Unlike automated testing or offshore vendors, Redbot’s red team engagements are manual, senior-level, and 100% U.S.-based. Key differentiators include:

  • Certified Expertise: CRTOs ensure engagements meet global standards.
  • Custom Timeboxed Engagements: 4, 6, 8, or 12-week RTSE options tailored to client needs.
  • Framework Alignment: Exercises mapped to NIST 800-53, MITRE ATT&CK, and OSSTMM.
  • Proof-of-Concept Exploits: Findings validated with real demonstrations, eliminating false positives.
  • Collaborative Blue Teaming: Internal defenders gain hands-on training during “live fire” table top simulations.

Why Red Teaming Matters Now

From ransomware-as-a-service to state-sponsored intrusions, today’s attackers are more advanced than ever. Incidents like Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds revealed that even well-defended organizations can fall victim. Red Teaming helps enterprises answer the critical questions:

  • Can attackers gain access and escalate privileges?
  • How quickly can they move laterally?
  • Will security teams detect and contain the breach in time?

Redbot’s services deliver these insights, helping leadership identify blind spots across people, processes, and technology before adversaries do.

Industries Served

Redbot’s Red Team Services are critical for:

  • Critical Infrastructure: Energy, water, and industrial control systems (ICS/SCADA).
  • Healthcare: Hospitals and pharmaceutical supply chains targeted by ransomware.
  • Finance & Retail: Banks and fintechs seeking PCI-DSS readiness.
  • Technology & SaaS: Cloud and AI/LLM platforms requiring zero-trust validation.

Deliverables and Assurance

Engagements begin with scoping aligned to client priorities. Throughout testing, clients access real-time published findings via Redbot’s secure online reporting platform. Final deliverables include executive summaries, technical exploit details, and prioritized remediation strategies. A remediation testing window ensures fixes are validated.

About Redbot Security

Based in Denver, Colorado, Redbot Security is a trusted penetration testing and cybersecurity firm specializing in hands-on, senior-level testing. Services include network penetration testing, application assessments, cloud security reviews, ICS/SCADA testing, social engineering, and advanced red team operations.

To learn more about Redbot’s Red Team Services or to schedule a consultation, visit the company’s website.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

AMAZINGTHING Unveils the iPhone 17 TITAN PRO Lineup; TITAN MAX Flagship and Lifestyle Collection Also Arrive, Elevating Protection and Everyday Use
Sep 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
OpenAI Restructures Research Team Shaping ChatGPT’s Personality
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
AppLovin, Robinhood Join Ranks of S&P 500
Sep 9, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801