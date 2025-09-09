Redbot Security Expands Red Team Services to Strengthen U.S. Cyber Defenses

Redbot Security, a U.S.-based boutique penetration testing and cybersecurity firm, today announced the expansion of its Red Team Services, providing organizations with scenario-driven exercises that emulate the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of real-world adversaries.

The announcement comes as U.S. businesses face escalating cyberattacks. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported over $12.5 billion in potential losses in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for organizations to validate defenses beyond basic compliance and vulnerability scanning.

Certified Red Team Expertise

Redbot Security is proud to lead with a team that includes multiple Certified Red Team Operators (CRTOs), a credential that validates advanced adversary simulation skills. This places Redbot among the select few firms able to deliver highly realistic attack emulations against enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.

“We’ve strategically expanded our senior talent, adding additional Certified Red Team Operators to support multiple red team engagements year-round,” said Brian Stearns, CEO of Redbot Security. “Our Red Team Services deliver executives a clear, evidence-based view of what a determined attacker could accomplish, and, just as importantly, how fast their defenders can detect, contain, and eradicate the threat. At Redbot, we don’t just test systems, we simulate real-world attacks before they become real.”

What Sets Redbot Apart

Unlike automated testing or offshore vendors, Redbot’s red team engagements are manual, senior-level, and 100% U.S.-based. Key differentiators include:

Certified Expertise : CRTOs ensure engagements meet global standards.

: CRTOs ensure engagements meet global standards. Custom Timeboxed Engagements : 4, 6, 8, or 12-week RTSE options tailored to client needs.

: 4, 6, 8, or 12-week RTSE options tailored to client needs. Framework Alignment : Exercises mapped to NIST 800-53, MITRE ATT&CK, and OSSTMM.

: Exercises mapped to NIST 800-53, MITRE ATT&CK, and OSSTMM. Proof-of-Concept Exploits : Findings validated with real demonstrations, eliminating false positives.

: Findings validated with real demonstrations, eliminating false positives. Collaborative Blue Teaming: Internal defenders gain hands-on training during “live fire” table top simulations.

Why Red Teaming Matters Now

From ransomware-as-a-service to state-sponsored intrusions, today’s attackers are more advanced than ever. Incidents like Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds revealed that even well-defended organizations can fall victim. Red Teaming helps enterprises answer the critical questions:

Can attackers gain access and escalate privileges?

How quickly can they move laterally?

Will security teams detect and contain the breach in time?

Redbot’s services deliver these insights, helping leadership identify blind spots across people, processes, and technology before adversaries do.

Industries Served

Redbot’s Red Team Services are critical for:

Critical Infrastructure : Energy, water, and industrial control systems (ICS/SCADA).

: Energy, water, and industrial control systems (ICS/SCADA). Healthcare : Hospitals and pharmaceutical supply chains targeted by ransomware.

: Hospitals and pharmaceutical supply chains targeted by ransomware. Finance & Retail : Banks and fintechs seeking PCI-DSS readiness.

: Banks and fintechs seeking PCI-DSS readiness. Technology & SaaS: Cloud and AI/LLM platforms requiring zero-trust validation.

Deliverables and Assurance

Engagements begin with scoping aligned to client priorities. Throughout testing, clients access real-time published findings via Redbot’s secure online reporting platform. Final deliverables include executive summaries, technical exploit details, and prioritized remediation strategies. A remediation testing window ensures fixes are validated.

About Redbot Security

Based in Denver, Colorado, Redbot Security is a trusted penetration testing and cybersecurity firm specializing in hands-on, senior-level testing. Services include network penetration testing, application assessments, cloud security reviews, ICS/SCADA testing, social engineering, and advanced red team operations.

To learn more about Redbot’s Red Team Services or to schedule a consultation, visit the company’s website.