AMAZINGTHING Unveils the iPhone 17 TITAN PRO Lineup; TITAN MAX Flagship and Lifestyle Collection Also Arrive, Elevating Protection and Everyday Use

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2025

TITAN PRO delivers tangible upgrades—X‑CUSHION PRO 7, Filter 7 (blocks 98% of micro‑dust), and more precise MagSafe alignment (+20% magnetic strength). The flagship TITAN MAX targets “the most refined iPhone case,” with lifestyle‑tailored OMNI, CLOUDIE, and GLAMOUR series.

AMAZINGTHING today announced a new range of accessories designed for the iPhone 17 series, headlined by the TITAN PRO lineup. The collection emphasizes reliable protection and refined craftsmanship across cases, screen protectors, and lens protector.

TITAN PRO Series: Five Signature Models — Crafted with Precision

  • MINIMAL delivers a lightweight transparent case featuring premium TPU and anti-yellowing upgrades for long-lasting clarity.
  • TITAN PRO Grip Ring Set integrates a detachable, multi-angle stand ring, designed for both portrait and landscape stability with single-finger control.
  • TITAN PRO MagSpin employs a 360° rotating stand with 20% stronger magnetic alignment than previous models, supporting one-handed operation and versatile use.
  • TITAN PRO+ combines protection and practicality through a folding kickstand, lanyard compatibility, and precise cutouts for cables and the Capture Button.
  • TITAN Lens Protector features sapphire glass with reinforced metal framing, offering 96% light transmittance, anti-glare coating, and fingerprint resistance for distortion-free photography.

TITAN Filter 7 and TITAN Vision 7 Screen Protection — Fully Upgraded

Cleaner, clearer, and gentle on the eyes outdoors. TITAN Filter 7 features a Filter 7 dust mesh that blocks 98% of micro‑dust to keep the earpiece area clean. Its ultra‑thin 330 μm construction offers 92% light transmittance and passes 5‑ft impact tests.

TITAN Vision 7, the premium tempered glass series, now includes an advanced AR anti‑glare coating to reduce reflections and also features the Filter 7 dust mesh blocking up to 98% micro‑dust. All TITAN screen protectors use a 5‑layer structure for smooth touch, precise edge coverage, and certified 5‑ft impact resistance. Both models are available in Clear, Matte, and Privacy options.

TITAN MAX: The Most Refined Protection

Positioned as the pinnacle of the lineup, TITAN MAX utilizes premium aramid fiber for structural rigidity and aesthetic refinement. Enhanced MagSafe alignment improves accessory stability, delivering consistency for daily use. Marketed as “the most refined iPhone case,” TITAN MAX underscores craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Lifestyle Collection

  • OMNI — Geometric design × all‑around protection
  • Features a bold geometric design with comprehensive protection and Capture Button compatibility.
  • CLOUDIE MagSpin — Liquid silicone × comfortable grip
  • Combines silky liquid silicone with a strengthened 360° magnetic ring for improved grip and one-hand operation.
  • GLAMOUR Series — Refined looks × daily functionality
  • GLAMOUR AllSkin incorporates PU leather and a camera-frame stand, while GLAMOUR Folio adds a magnetic cover and dual card slots for business functionality.
  • MINIMAL Air – 600μm Ultra-Thin × Bare-Hand Feel
  • Seamless fit with an almost weightless grip; raised lens protection; optimized structure for better heat dissipation.

Compatibility and design details

  • Precisely supports iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
  • Precision cutout for the new Capture Button; improved button feedback and camera ring protection.
  • Enhanced MagSafe alignment and attachment stability (20% stronger magnets vs. previous gen).

Availability and Pricing

Channels: Rolling availability via AMAZINGTHING direct channels and authorized retailers.

Pricing: Varies by model and configuration; regional pricing will be announced on official product pages.

About AMAZINGTHING

Founded in Hong Kong, AMAZINGTHING develops accessories that merge innovation with timeless design. Its products integrate advanced technology with practical aesthetics, offering balanced solutions for today’s mobile-driven lifestyles. From durable phone cases to advanced charging solutions, the brand continues to provide accessories that combine functionality with refined style.

