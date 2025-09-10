Kelly Robbins Redefines Chic for Women Over 40 with Fifth & Paris

Embracing Timeless Elegance with Fifth & Paris

Kelly Robbins, founder of the lifestyle brand Fifth & Paris, is making waves in the world of fashion and travel with her unique approach to timeless elegance. Aimed at women over 40, Fifth & Paris offers curated fashion advice and travel guides that celebrate confidence, style, and intentional living. Through her digital platform, Kelly helps women embrace classic wardrobe staples, master Parisian-inspired fashion, and navigate the world of elevated travel, showing that style and adventure only get better with age.

With over one million miles flown and a lifetime of experience in global travel and fashion, Kelly shares her expert insights to inspire women to feel chic and confident, no matter where life takes them.

Kelly’s Journey: From Traveler to Style Expert

Growing up in New York City, Kelly Robbins developed a passion for Parisian style at an early age. This love for classic elegance led to years of international travel, living and working in cities like Paris, London, and Dublin. Along the way, Kelly racked up over one million miles of travel, all while cultivating a sophisticated, timeless approach to fashion.

“Style has never been about chasing trends,” Kelly explains. “It’s about investing in pieces that last, mixing them with modern finds, and creating outfits that feel effortless and elevated.” This philosophy formed the foundation of Fifth & Paris, a brand that blends high-quality investment pieces with affordable fashion, making it easier for women to build wardrobes that reflect their confidence and sophistication.

Fifth & Paris: A Destination for Timeless Style and Elevated Travel

At Fifth & Paris, Kelly helps women over 40 embrace Parisian-inspired fashion by offering practical style advice, from seasonal packing lists to what to wear guides for various occasions. The platform emphasizes mixing classic pieces with trendy yet accessible finds, empowering women to create a wardrobe that works for their life and travels.

But Fifth & Paris is more than just a fashion destination, it also offers curated travel guides for iconic cities like New York, Paris, London, Venice, Monte Carlo, and Palm Beach. Kelly’s expert recommendations on where to stay, what to eat, and how to pack for each destination are all designed to help women travel intentionally and with style.

“My goal is simple: to help women embrace classic style, travel elegantly, and live with confidence,” Kelly says. “Style and adventure don’t stop after 40, they only get better.”

What Sets Fifth & Paris Apart

What makes Fifth & Paris unique is Kelly’s authentic approach, drawing on years of lived experience. Unlike many fashion and travel influencers, Kelly’s advice is rooted in real-life knowledge gained from her travels across Europe and beyond. Her personal stories, from navigating solo trips to building a functional yet fashionable wardrobe, resonate with women who value quality, elegance, and authenticity.

Fifth & Paris also fosters a transparent and supportive community where women can connect, share advice, and feel inspired. Kelly’s mission is to show that style and adventure are ageless, and Fifth & Paris is the go-to space for those who believe that confidence and sophistication only grow stronger with age.

About Fifth & Paris

Fifth & Paris is a digital lifestyle destination founded by Kelly Robbins, offering fashion advice and curated travel guides specifically for women over 40. With a focus on timeless, Parisian-inspired style and intentional travel, Fifth & Paris empowers women to feel chic and confident in both their wardrobe and their adventures. Kelly, a seasoned traveler and style expert, shares her insights on how to mix high-quality wardrobe staples with affordable finds, creating a look that is both effortless and elevated. Fifth & Paris also offers expert travel recommendations for destinations like New York City, Paris, London, and Venice, making it the ultimate resource for women looking to live with elegance and intention.

