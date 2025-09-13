DevArt8 Builders: A Company Built on Trust and Quality

DevArt8 Builders has been providing high-end residential construction services throughout the Bay Area, including San Jose, for over 15 years. Specializing in custom home builds, ADUs, home renovations, and pool construction, the company’s expertise spans from San Francisco to San Jose, ensuring every project meets the highest standards of quality and client satisfaction.

Under the leadership of Ray Darmon, CEO, DevArt8 Builders has established itself as an industry leader through its dedication to both premium construction quality and strong customer relationships. The company delivers premium living spaces that unite functionality with design excellence and enduring value, working on projects ranging from small remodels to large multi-million-dollar developments throughout California.

A Company Built on Trust and Transparency

DevArt8 Builders’ client-oriented approach distinguishes it from other companies in the industry. CEO Ray Darmon founded DevArt8 Builders to foster trust-based relationships instead of just constructing physical structures. The company provides clients with complete project planning, maintains open communication, and delivers regular updates from start to finish.

CEO Ray Darmon emphasizes, “We construct homes which establish trust for our clients.” The entire construction process at DevArt8 Builders offers clients not only finished projects but also continuous reassurance from start to finish.

The company ensures complete transparency throughout all project stages, starting from permit acquisition to intricate renovation work. DevArt8 provides full support to clients at every stage, guaranteeing meticulous attention to every project detail.

Quality and Innovation in Every Project

DevArt8 Builders has achieved success with its California-based projects, which blend design elements with practical functionality. The team of builders and designers works together to deliver exceptional results for every project, including modern home renovations and custom pool construction.

One of the company’s most notable achievements involved transforming a 1950’s house into a contemporary home. Despite facing multiple delays due to the intricate design, DevArt8 Builders handled the challenges with professionalism and dedication. According to Anastasia N., the project surpassed expectations, with the final result being “better-than-expected.”

“The final outcome depends on how well you handle all the small elements. The DevArt8 team, led by CEO Ray Darmon, completed our house renovation, which involved tearing the 1950’s house down to its foundation and rebuilding it from scratch. The entire process remained stable under his guidance. The outcome of the project made us extremely pleased,” says Anastasia N.

Whether it’s a garage conversion in Mountain View, a whole-house remodel in Los Altos, or an outdoor transformation in San Mateo, DevArt8 Builders has the local expertise and commitment to excellence that San Jose homeowners and Bay Area clients expect.

Building Enduring Relationships

DevArt8 Builders has developed strong relationships with clients that extend beyond the completion of construction projects. Gadi, a satisfied client, expresses his appreciation for the company’s dedication to precise work and open communication.

“DevArt8 won my business through their detailed pricing structure, which surpassed all other competitors. Ray provided me with complete visibility into the project, which strengthened my decision to work with him,” says Gadi. “The exceptional work quality and skilled team members at DevArt8 delivered a project that brought complete peace of mind to me.”

The company’s extensive reach across the Bay Area means that they are a trusted name in construction for homeowners in cities like Sunnyvale, Saratoga, San Mateo, and beyond. With San Jose seeing an increased demand for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), DevArt8 Builders has earned the distinction of being the Best ADU Builder in San Jose for 2025.

DevArt8 Builders Recognized as Best ADU Builder in San Jose 2025

DevArt8 Builders has been honored with the Best ADU Builder in San Jose 2025 award by Best of Best Review, acknowledging the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality accessory dwelling units that combine functionality, sustainability, and innovative design. The award highlights DevArt8’s transparent client-focused approach, meticulous craftsmanship, and ability to create custom living spaces that enhance property value while meeting modern housing needs. This recognition sets DevArt8 Builders apart as a trusted leader in California’s competitive residential construction market.

About DevArt8 Builders

DevArt8 Builders is a California-based premium residential construction firm specializing in ADUs, full house renovations, pool construction, and custom multi-unit development services. With over 15 years of experience, the company has transformed properties into superior living spaces through its expertise in design, functional spaces, and enduring property value. DevArt8 is committed to providing client-oriented service through open communication, detailed planning, and exceptional construction work. The company dedicates itself to creating successful projects that eliminate all project-related stress for clients.

