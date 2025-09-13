EDGE International Expands Athlete Development with Exclusive Bonmont Grass Court Partnership

International tennis athlete agency, EDGE, has announced a new approach to athlete development and support at the cutting edge of tennis in partnership with the Bonmont estate, marking a new milestone in the company’s athlete development strategy. Treating player representation as a dynamic, collaborative journey, unlike traditional management, EDGE will provide players with access to the newly constructed Bonmont Grass Court. The court, built to the highest international standards, will serve as both a premier training venue and competition stage for EDGE-supported players.

Pioneering Initiatives: Grass-Court Tennis Comes to Switzerland

EDGE’s latest innovative initiative for its protégés was bringing grass-court tennis to Switzerland. EDGE played a pivotal role in creating the Bonmont grass court—designed as both a world-class competition venue and a premier training ground for its athletes.

Constructed to the highest standards by renowned English grass-court specialists, the Bonmont court offers a rare, Wimbledon-like experience. Its meticulously maintained turf has earned praise from elite players and Grand Slam champions, establishing Bonmont as continental Europe’s top private grass court.

Wimbledon in the Alps: The Bonmont Tennis Masters

Set against the backdrop of the Bonmont estate, with panoramic views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc, this world-class facility blends tradition with innovation. The intimate setting allows guests to fully immerse themselves in elite tennis, making Bonmont a truly unique destination.

Inspired by this remarkable venue, EDGE co-organized and co-sponsored the Bonmont Tennis Masters—an exclusive, invitation-only grass-court exhibition that serves as the ultimate warm-up for Wimbledon. The event has quickly become a hallmark of excellence, uniting leading players and distinguished partners in an exceptional environment.

The Ultimate Behind-the-Scenes Tennis Experience

What truly distinguishes the Bonmont Tennis Masters is its immersive, behind-the-scenes access. Guests enjoy exclusive services such as racket customization, performance analytics, and health evaluations, while sharing unforgettable moments with players both on and off the court. VIP match access, insider views of training sessions, hands-on clinics, and close interaction with top players and renowned coaches make this a once-in-a-lifetime experience — a journey into elite tennis.

2025 Edition: Raising the Bar

The 2025 Bonmont Tennis Masters reaffirmed its status as the most exclusive grass-court event outside the UK. Broadcast live to a global audience, this year’s edition welcomed a stellar lineup of ATP stars. These exceptional players bring more than talent to Bonmont—they energize the event with their charisma, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to connect with sporting legends in an inspiring, intimate atmosphere.

Shaping the Future of Tennis

EDGE’s visionary, athlete-centric approach—combined with its leadership of the Bonmont Tennis Masters and the creation of its unique grass court—is inspiring the next generation of champions and cultivating talent for the modern era. Through long-term investment, specialized expertise, and strategic global partnerships, EDGE is not just redefining player development—it is setting a new standard for event excellence in tennis.