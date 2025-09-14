A New Era in Executive Wellness: Rise Release

In today’s high-pressure business environment, executive burnout is becoming a widespread issue, leaving leaders struggling to maintain the energy and clarity necessary to guide their organizations. Dr. Annise Mabry, founder of The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation and the Tiers Free Homeschool Cooperative, introduces the Rise Release Wellness Retreat to address this crisis. The program is specifically designed for CEOs and senior executives who are overwhelmed by the pressures of leadership.

The Growing Crisis of Burnout Among Leaders

Burnout is officially recognized as a workplace syndrome by the World Health Organization, affecting leaders more acutely than any other professional group. The constant demands of high-level decision-making, combined with the isolation often experienced at the top, contribute to exhaustion and diminished performance. Dr. Mabry, a nationally recognized leader in trauma-informed coaching, has designed the Rise Release program to provide a holistic solution that combines science-backed wellness strategies with personalized coaching to help leaders overcome burnout and restore their resilience.

“CEOs don’t talk about burnout, but they live it every day,” says Dr. Mabry. “Rise Release is where leaders come to exhale.”

What Sets Rise Release Apart

Unlike generic corporate wellness programs or typical retreats, Rise Release is a meticulously crafted, trauma-informed experience aimed at restoring CEOs to their full potential. The program combines a variety of healing modalities, including:

Trauma-Informed Coaching: One-on-one sessions designed to address the mental and emotional stress of executives, helping them rebuild resilience and rediscover their purpose.

One-on-one sessions designed to address the mental and emotional stress of executives, helping them rebuild resilience and rediscover their purpose. Beach Therapy and Nature Immersion: Harnessing the therapeutic power of nature, participants engage in beach therapy to reconnect and rejuvenate their spirits.

Harnessing the therapeutic power of nature, participants engage in beach therapy to reconnect and rejuvenate their spirits. Somatic Healing Practices: Including yoga, breathwork, and sound baths to relieve tension, clear mental blockages, and promote holistic well-being.

Including yoga, breathwork, and sound baths to relieve tension, clear mental blockages, and promote holistic well-being. Financial and Life Restoration Frameworks: Helping leaders regain control of their personal finances and life balance, ensuring they have the tools to sustain their wellness journey long after the retreat.

The result is a comprehensive program that equips executives not only with the tools to avoid burnout but also to lead effectively and sustainably without compromising their health.

Proven Success: Real Results from Executive Leaders

The impact of Rise Release is evident through the success stories of its participants. One CEO shares, “Rise Release saved my life. I was on the verge of a breakdown, but after the retreat, I returned to my role with a renewed sense of purpose and the tools to lead more effectively.”

For Leaders, By a Leader: Dr. Annise Mabry’s Vision

Dr. Mabry’s personal journey as a social entrepreneur and nonprofit CEO has deeply shaped her vision for Rise Release. As the founder of the Tiers Free Homeschool Cooperative and a leader in public safety reform, Dr. Mabry understands firsthand the toll that leadership can take on a person. With a background in trauma-informed coaching and education reform, she brings a unique perspective to executive wellness.

Recent Recognition: Best CEO Burnout Recovery Solution in the U.S. (2025)

The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s commitment to addressing executive burnout has recently earned recognition in the form of the Best CEO Burnout Recovery Solution in the United States of 2025 , awarded by Best of Best Review. This prestigious accolade highlights the effectiveness of the Rise Release Retreat and its transformative impact on CEOs dealing with leadership burnout. This recognition solidifies the foundation’s role as a leading force in executive wellness, further validating its pioneering work in trauma-informed, sustainable leadership practices.

The ROI of Executive Wellness: Why It Matters

Investing in executive wellness is not just a luxury; it is a strategic leadership decision. Burnout can cost companies billions in lost productivity, turnover, and diminished innovation. Dr. Mabry emphasizes the return on investment that organizations can achieve by prioritizing the well-being of their leaders.

“Burnout costs companies billions,” says Dr. Mabry. “Investing in executive wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a leadership strategy.”

About The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation

The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation is a leading institution in trauma-informed education and community wellness. Founded by Dr. Annise Mabry, the Foundation serves as a vital resource for underserved communities, offering educational services and holistic support. The Foundation’s signature Rise + Release Wellness Initiative helps leaders, caregivers, and survivors navigate trauma while building sustainable resilience.

Media Contact

Dr Annise Mabry

Founder, The Dr Annise Mabry Foundation

Email: wellness@tiersfreeacademy.org

Website: www.drannisemabry.com