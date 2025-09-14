Transforming Staffing for the AI Era

Ava C. Ivy, the founder and CEO of AI Promptly Hired, has turned decades of leadership experience into a disruptive force in the world of staffing. With more than 30 years in human resources, including distinguished service in the U.S. military, Ivy’s journey to entrepreneurship was driven by a vision to bridge the talent gap in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). By launching AI Promptly Hired, Ivy is challenging traditional recruitment practices and positioning her company at the intersection of human potential and cutting-edge technology.

The Shift to AI: Why Speed and Precision Matter

AI Promptly Hired operates on a subscription-based model that offers businesses, startups, and scaling companies access to top-tier AI and machine learning professionals in as little as 72 hours. This approach stands in stark contrast to traditional staffing models, where roles can take weeks or even months to fill. Ivy’s company is dedicated to speed, precision, and flexibility, ensuring that clients do not miss out on the opportunity to leverage highly qualified talent at the right moment.

“We’re not just offering staffing solutions—we’re empowering companies to innovate and scale faster,” said Ivy. “The future of work won’t wait, and neither should the companies trying to build it.”

A Vision Rooted in Leadership and Resilience

Ivy’s transition from military leadership to entrepreneurship wasn’t simply a career shift; it was a testament to her ability to adapt and innovate. After years of strategic leadership in the military and corporate sectors, she pivoted to founding AI Promptly Hired, bringing together her expertise in human resources with her forward-thinking vision for the future of AI.

“I’ve lived transformation—military service, corporate leadership, entrepreneurship. Reinvention isn’t just my story; it’s the foundation of my business,” she shared. Ivy’s background in human resources allows her to not only understand hiring but also to grasp the human element behind the technology that is transforming industries.

A Movement, Not Just a Staffing Firm

AI Promptly Hired’s business model is revolutionary. By focusing on high-demand AI and machine learning professionals, Ivy has positioned her firm to meet the technological needs of today’s businesses without the long waiting periods and inflated recruiting costs associated with traditional firms.

“Most firms take weeks or months to fill critical AI roles. At AI Promptly Hired, we do it in 72 hours or less,” said Ivy. With AI Promptly Hired’s agile model, organizations can swiftly secure the talent necessary to stay ahead of the competition in a tech-driven world.

A Published Author with a Vision for the Future

In addition to her leadership in staffing, Ivy is also an author. Her books, The AI Gold Rush: How Regular People Are Building Million-Dollar Apps in Their Pajamas and The Last Job on Earth (a speculative thriller about society’s uneasy surrender to artificial intelligence), highlight her deep engagement with the possibilities and challenges of an AI-powered future.

“I didn’t just start a staffing company—I built a bridge between human potential and the future of artificial intelligence,” Ivy explained. Her thought leadership extends beyond her company, aiming to inspire and challenge audiences to think critically about the changing nature of work and the role of AI in that transformation.

Recent Award Recognition: Best Veteran-Led Staffing Company of 2025

AI Promptly Hired has recently earned the prestigious recognition as the Best Veteran-Led Staffing Company in the U.S. of 2025 . Awarded by Best of Best Review, this accolade underscores the company’s innovative approach, leadership, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier AI/ML talent at unprecedented speeds.

Under Ava C. Ivy’s leadership, AI Promptly Hired has revolutionized the staffing industry by leveraging military discipline alongside cutting-edge technology. This distinction highlights the company’s unique ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI and machine learning professionals in record time—further establishing its role as a leader in the staffing sector.

Looking Toward the Future of Work

With AI Promptly Hired, Ivy is actively shaping the future of staffing, focusing on both client and talent needs. By offering fast, flexible, and affordable access to top talent, the company is transforming how businesses approach AI and machine learning recruitment. Ivy’s commitment to bridging human potential and AI-driven innovation ensures that companies will be better positioned to navigate an increasingly digital world.

About AI Promptly Hired LLC

AI Promptly Hired is a woman veteran-led staffing firm founded by Ava C. Ivy. The company’s subscription-based model matches companies with top-tier AI and machine learning talent in 72 hours or less, offering speed and precision that traditional recruiting methods cannot match. By focusing on high-demand roles in artificial intelligence and machine learning, AI Promptly Hired helps businesses scale faster and smarter. Ava Ivy, with over 30 years of experience in human resources and military leadership, has built the company on a foundation of trust, agility, and a vision for the future of work.

