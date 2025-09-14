DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Sony Launches ‘PlayStation Family’ App With New Parental Controls

ByHilary Ong

Sep 14, 2025

Sony Launches ‘PlayStation Family’ App With New Parental Controls

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday the release of PlayStation Family, a new parental controls app available on iOS and Android. The app consolidates existing features while adding new tools designed to give parents more control and visibility over their children’s gaming activity.

Parents can now receive instant notifications showing what game their child is playing. The app allows them to approve or decline requests for extra playtime or access to restricted games. Daily and weekly reports track total playtime and highlight the most-played titles.

Content and Privacy Management

PlayStation Family includes customizable filters to restrict content by age group. Sony provides preset recommendations for different age ranges, which can also be tailored individually. Parents are also able to manage privacy settings, adjust access to social features, and set monthly spending limits with options to add funds and review balances.

The launch comes as the gaming industry faces growing scrutiny over child safety. Roblox, where 40% of users are under 12, has recently been criticized for failing to protect younger players. In response, the company expanded its age-estimation technology and partnered with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to improve content ratings.

Author’s Opinion

Sony’s PlayStation Family app is a welcome addition, offering parents much-needed tools to manage screen time, content, and spending. But apps alone can’t solve the challenge of online safety. The real safeguard comes from active involvement — conversations between parents and kids about responsible gaming will always matter more than filters or timers.

Featured image credit: Jamie McCall via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

California Bill to Regulate AI Companion Chatbots Nears Final Approval
Sep 14, 2025 Hilary Ong
Perplexity Said to Raise $200M at $20B Valuation
Sep 14, 2025 Dayne Lee
OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls After Lawsuit Tied to Teen’s Suicide
Sep 14, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801