Sony Launches ‘PlayStation Family’ App With New Parental Controls

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday the release of PlayStation Family, a new parental controls app available on iOS and Android. The app consolidates existing features while adding new tools designed to give parents more control and visibility over their children’s gaming activity.

Parents can now receive instant notifications showing what game their child is playing. The app allows them to approve or decline requests for extra playtime or access to restricted games. Daily and weekly reports track total playtime and highlight the most-played titles.

Content and Privacy Management

PlayStation Family includes customizable filters to restrict content by age group. Sony provides preset recommendations for different age ranges, which can also be tailored individually. Parents are also able to manage privacy settings, adjust access to social features, and set monthly spending limits with options to add funds and review balances.

The launch comes as the gaming industry faces growing scrutiny over child safety. Roblox, where 40% of users are under 12, has recently been criticized for failing to protect younger players. In response, the company expanded its age-estimation technology and partnered with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to improve content ratings.

Author’s Opinion Sony’s PlayStation Family app is a welcome addition, offering parents much-needed tools to manage screen time, content, and spending. But apps alone can’t solve the challenge of online safety. The real safeguard comes from active involvement — conversations between parents and kids about responsible gaming will always matter more than filters or timers.

Featured image credit: Jamie McCall via Flickr

