Wounds to Wings LLC Expands Trauma Healing and Dating Empowerment Coaching for Women

From Surviving to Leading a Movement

What began as a small women’s support group has flourished into a transformative coaching practice. Drawing on her own lived experience as a survivor of domestic abuse, chronic pain, and generational dysfunction, Freilich established Wounds to Wings as a safe space for women to heal, rebuild, and ascend.

“I do not coach from a pedestal. I coach from the trenches,” shares Freilich. “My mission is to remind women they were never broken—so they can step into their worth, heal their hearts, and find love that uplifts them.”

Healing, Self-Worth, and Dating with Confidence

While many coaching programs focus solely on recovery, Wounds to Wings extends beyond trauma healing to support women in navigating dating with clarity and strength. Clients learn to:

Recognize red flags and avoid repeating unhealthy patterns.

Rebuild self-esteem and establish empowered boundaries.

Approach dating with confidence, joy, and self-worth.

Breaking Free from Toxic Patterns

One of the most common challenges post-trauma is the confusion between a wounded partner and a narcissistic one. Wounds to Wings helps women discern the difference.

“A wounded partner may carry scars but can still show empathy, growth, and genuine love,” explains Freilich. “A narcissistic partner, meanwhile, uses charm, control, and manipulation as a disguise. Healing means learning to see the difference—and refusing to settle for relationships that diminish your worth.”

By teaching women how to identify red flags and break old patterns, Wounds to Wings empowers them to heal from the past and build healthier, more fulfilling relationships.

A Trauma-Informed, Personalized Approach

Unlike one-size-fits-all coaching, Wounds to Wings blends trauma-informed methodologies with hands-on strategies, offering personalized support that meets each woman’s unique needs. Clients consistently describe Bina Freilich as calming and deeply empathetic, someone who understands and validates experiences that others may never see or fully comprehend. Her compassionate approach creates a safe, nurturing space for women to heal and grow. The practice also incorporates mindfulness and meditation—techniques Freilich personally used to manage chronic pain—into coaching sessions. These practices not only support emotional healing but also promote physical and relational well-being, empowering women to address their trauma from all angles and foster lasting transformation.

Looking Ahead

As demand for holistic, trauma-informed coaching grows, Wounds to Wings LLC plans to broaden its reach through accessible online offerings, group sessions, and strategic partnerships with organizations serving survivors. By expanding its services, the company aims to provide more women with the tools and support they need to heal and thrive. “Your story isn’t over. You’re not alone. And you can still rise,” says Freilich. Through continued innovation and collaboration, Wounds to Wings envisions creating a global community of empowered women who support one another in their journey toward healing, self-discovery, and personal transformation.

About Wounds to Wings LLC

Founded by certified life coach Bina Freilich, Wounds to Wings LLC offers trauma-informed coaching and empowerment programs for women healing from abuse, generational trauma, and life transitions. With a focus on empathy, empowerment, and relationship clarity, the organization helps women move from survival to strength—transforming their wounds into wings. By providing personalized support, Bina helps women navigate their healing journey, build resilience, and step confidently into their future, free from past limitations.

