Anthropic Outages Disrupt Claude and Console Services

Anthropic reported a temporary service outage Wednesday that affected its APIs, Console, and Claude AI.

Timeline of the Disruption

Issues were first spotted by users on GitHub and Hacker News around 12:20 p.m. ET. Eight minutes later, Anthropic acknowledged the problem in a status update, confirming that multiple systems were down.

By press time, the company said it had rolled out several fixes and was monitoring the situation. A spokesperson confirmed the disruption, describing it as a “very brief outage” that occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. PT and was quickly resolved.

Recurring Platform Challenges

The company has faced similar hiccups in recent months, particularly tied to its Claude models. While outages have been short-lived, they’ve fueled broader discussions about reliability as Anthropic scales its services.

As engineers and developers awaited service restoration, some took to forums with humor. One GitHub commenter joked that the programming community was left “twiddling its thumbs,” while a Hacker News user recycled a quip from a previous outage: “Nooooo I’m going to have to use my brain again and write 100% of my code like a caveman from December 2024.”

What The Author Thinks Anthropic has built a strong reputation as one of the top AI companies, but every outage chips away at user confidence. Cutting-edge features and powerful models don’t matter much if developers can’t rely on the service being available when needed. As competition intensifies, ensuring uptime may prove to be just as critical as pushing model performance forward.

Featured image credit: Killian Eon via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.