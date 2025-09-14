DMR News

Meta Expands Community Notes With Alerts for Corrected Posts

ByHilary Ong

Sep 14, 2025

Meta Expands Community Notes With Alerts for Corrected Posts

Meta is rolling out updates to its Community Notes fact-checking system, which it launched in the U.S. earlier this year. Users on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads will now be notified if they have interacted with a post that later receives a Community Note. In addition, anyone can now request a note or rate an existing one to mark it as helpful.

Meta describes these updates as “tests.” According to Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen, over 70,000 contributors have written 15,000 notes since launch, but only 6% have been published. For a U.S. audience of hundreds of millions, the volume of notes is still very small.

A Familiar Model With Challenges

The Community Notes framework is similar to the system first introduced on Twitter (now X) in 2021. It works by requiring contributors from differing perspectives to reach consensus before a note is attached to a post. While this helps reduce bias, critics note that misinformation can spread quickly before consensus is reached, often limiting the system’s impact.

The Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) has pointed to studies showing that a majority of accurate notes on election misinformation never reached users. The group has also raised concerns about how effective the system will be on platforms that emphasize visuals, like Instagram and Reels, or in private Facebook Groups.

Advocates have urged Meta to measure how many people see corrected information and to make Community Notes data publicly available. They also suggest Meta reconsider its decision to scale back other forms of fact-checking on its platforms.

Author’s Opinion

While Community Notes may help flag misleading posts, its effectiveness is limited by speed and visibility. If corrections don’t reach people before misinformation goes viral, the damage is already done. Meta’s challenge isn’t just building consensus but ensuring that fact-checks are fast, visible, and trusted. Without that, Community Notes risks becoming more symbolic than impactful.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

