Green Ladder Roofing Expands Projects As Founder David Reyes Aims For 30 Under 30

Sep 14, 2025

Green Ladder Roofing, a Pasadena-based roofing contractor specializing in sustainable and solar-ready roofing solutions, announced new project milestones across schools, nonprofits, and multifamily properties in Southern California. 

The company’s founder, David Reyes, has set his sights on Forbes’ 2026 30 Under 30 list, reflecting the firm’s rising profile within the roofing and construction industry.

Recent Project Highlights

Green Ladder Roofing has recently completed a range of high-impact projects. These include:

  • An occupied-campus roof restoration at Waverly School in Pasadena with highly reflective energy efficient roof
  • Climate-conscious Re-roofing for McKinley Children’s Center, a Southern California a multifaceted organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in our community
  • Premium residential new construction work in Malibu integrating GAF Timberline Solar shingles.

The company has also supported local resilience efforts by working with fire victims in Pasadena and Altadena to implement code-compliant, solar-ready roof systems.

Technology-Forward Approach

The company emphasizes its technology-forward operations, incorporating AI-driven scheduling, same-day leak reporting, and digital dashboards for property managers. Green Ladder Roofing has also introduced asset registers and long-term maintenance plans for homeowners’ associations, providing transparency and cost efficiency for clients.

” As the child of immigrant parents who started with a rented pickup and a borrowed ladder, striving toward Forbes 30 Under 30 doesn’t crown our story. It fuels it. “, said founder David Reyes.

“In our final year of eligibility, we’re going all in to scale Green Ladder Roofing to a $32M Southern California leader by doubling down on GAF Timberline Solar shingles and other green technologies; an AI- and automation-powered tech stack across estimating, scheduling, and quality assurance; manufacturer-backed systems with NDL options; aligned team goals driven by performance pay; and hands-on craftsmanship that educates clients with walk-throughs and same-day photo reports. We’re underdogs who turned every challenge into an edge, and we build quality that our community can stand under without worry.”

Industry Context & Future Growth

With California’s Title 24 energy standards and growing demand for sustainable building practices, Green Ladder Roofing positions itself at the forefront of climate-conscious construction. Its projects span educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and multifamily developments, each designed to deliver both compliance and long-term value.

The company continues to expand services across Los Angeles County, with plans for new partnerships and additional hiring to meet demand in both residential and commercial markets.

About Green Ladder Roofing

Based in Pasadena, CA, Green Ladder Roofing is a minority-owned and immigrant-founded roofing company delivering solar-ready and sustainable roofing solutions. The company specializes in climate-conscious re-roofing, AI-driven project management, and community-focused construction practices.

To learn more about Green Ladder Roofing’s latest projects and future plans, please use the contact information below.

