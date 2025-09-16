Eternal Beauty Announces Global Expansion with New Ventures in Education and Wellness

The Visionary Behind Eternal Beauty



Barbara McBean is a trailblazer in blending beauty, wellness, and technology to create an interconnected ecosystem that empowers individuals globally. As the founder of Eternal Beauty, a network spanning colleges, medical centers, products, and technologies, McBean has revolutionized the beauty and wellness industries. She is shaping the future by fostering personal empowerment, global transformation, and professional success through her various ventures, including Eternal Beauty Colleges, Radiant Technology Corp., and InspireMe360.



McBean’s journey, from modest beginnings to industry leadership, exemplifies the power of resilience and vision. Her dedication to innovation and personal growth has positioned her as a global leader in education, wellness, and beauty.

Building the Eternal Beauty Legacy



At the heart of McBean’s vision is Eternal Beauty, an ecosystem that has revolutionized education in the beauty and wellness industries. Eternal Beauty Colleges offer world-class training in aesthetics, medical beauty, and clinical wellness. The hybrid learning platform and advanced curriculum ensure students are equipped with the skills to succeed in a dynamic, fast-evolving job market.

These colleges have gained recognition for their commitment to student success, blending theoretical learning with hands-on experiences. This holistic approach has earned Eternal Beauty Colleges the distinction of being recognized as Best Esthetics College in Canada for 2025 . The award, presented by Best of Best Review, is a testament to the college’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in esthetics education. This prestigious recognition highlights Eternal Beauty’s impact on both the beauty industry and its students’ careers, reaffirming its leadership in transforming the global aesthetics education landscape.

Radiant Technology: Leading Medical Aesthetics Innovation



McBean’s vision extends into cutting-edge technology with Radiant Technology Corp., a leader in medical aesthetics. Radiant is recognized for its state-of-the-art devices designed for energy-based and regenerative treatments. Products like the Radiant Platinum Diode Laser and advanced micro needling technology are widely trusted across clinics and spas globally, making Radiant a go-to name for reliable medical technology in the beauty industry.

Radiant’s accessible, high-quality innovations continue to drive McBean’s mission to democratize beauty and wellness, offering professional-grade solutions at scale.

Skyline Spas and the Future of Wellness Spaces



In line with her holistic vision, McBean has expanded into luxury real estate and wellness with Skyline Spas and Eternal Commercial Property Holdings. These ventures focus on creating sustainable, wellness-driven spaces designed to foster community well-being and offer world-class spa experiences. The developments reflect McBean’s commitment to merging environmental consciousness with the future of wellness spaces, setting a new standard for the real estate industry.

InspireMe360: A Global Retreat for Transformation



InspireMe360, one of McBean’s most personal and transformative projects, offers a global platform dedicated to leadership, spiritual growth, and personal development. Through curated retreats and immersive experiences, the movement helps individuals reconnect with their deeper purpose while fostering creativity and business transformation.

McBean’s leadership in this space combines personal growth with professional development, giving entrepreneurs and leaders the tools to succeed in an interconnected world. InspireMe360’s retreats are held in breathtaking locations, offering a unique environment for self-discovery and transformation.





A Philosophy of Visionary Leadership



McBean’s diverse ventures are anchored in a deep sense of mission. For her, business is not just about profit but about creating lasting legacies and transformative experiences. Her leadership style emphasizes empathy, innovation, and empowerment, driving forward-thinking solutions that benefit both individuals and society.

As McBean states, “True leadership isn’t about profit margins. It’s about the legacies we leave behind in people’s lives and in the world we shape.” This philosophy underpins every aspect of Eternal Beauty’s ecosystem, which is designed to uplift, empower, and inspire individuals on a global scale.

The Future of Eternal Beauty and Beyond



With a strong portfolio spanning education, technology, wellness, and real estate, McBean is not just building companies; she’s fostering a global movement. Her continued focus on innovation and empowerment ensures that Eternal Beauty will continue to lead the charge in reshaping the beauty and wellness industries. The future looks bright for McBean and her ventures, with plans for international expansion and further advancements in technology, education, and holistic wellness.

About Eternal Beauty



Eternal Beauty is a global network of colleges, medical centers, and lifestyle brands committed to redefining beauty, wellness, and education. With institutions like Eternal Beauty Colleges, Eternal Beauty Medical Centres, Radiant Technology Corp., Skyline Spas, and InspireMe360, the company fosters empowerment, innovation, and transformation across industries. Founded by Barbara McBean, Eternal Beauty aims to create an interconnected ecosystem that supports students, clients, and communities worldwide, with an emphasis on sustainability, consciousness, and holistic development.

Media Contact

Barbara McBean

Founder & CEO, Eternal Beauty

Phone: 1-866-330-9490

Email: barbara@eternalbeautyinstitute.com

Website: https://eternalbeautyinstitute.com/

Website: https://inspireme360.com/

Instagram: @Barbara_lynn_mcbean

Instagram: @inspireme360

Instagram: @eternalbeautyinstituteint

Instagram: @eternalbeautymedicalcentre

Facebook: Barbara McBean

Facebook: Eternal Beauty

Facebook: Eternal Beauty Medispa Calgary