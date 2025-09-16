Serafin Real Estate Announces Auction of Historic Wheatland Farm, A Landmark Loudoun County Estate with George Washington Legacy

Serafin Real Estate is honored to announce that Wheatland Farm, a 43-acre Loudoun County estate with ties to George Washington and Daniel Boone, will be sold at auction October 14–16, 2025. A property of extraordinary historic and equestrian significance, Wheatland offers a rare opportunity to own one of Virginia’s most iconic estates.

Read More Here https://serafinre.com/inventory/15158-berlin-tpke-purcellville-sale/

First established in 1741 by Quaker settlers, Wheatland Farm is a living chronicle of early American history. In 1784, George Washington is recorded to have visited the property, while the Daniel Boone Cottage—dating back to the late 1700s—still stands overlooking Wheatland’s nine-acre private lake. These storied structures remain as reminders of the nation’s formative years, blending seamlessly with modern amenities that have made the estate one of the country’s premier equestrian facilities.

Today, Wheatland Farm is nationally recognized as one of just nine U.S. Equestrian Federation Centers of Excellence, a designation reserved for elite training and competition venues. The estate has hosted international-caliber events, including the 2018 U.S. Para-Dressage Team Qualifier. Its facilities include the newly built Pavilion Barn (2021) with 18 state-of-the-art stalls and direct access to an indoor riding arena, the historic Great Barn—restored to include oversized stalls and a second-level event venue—along with a championship outdoor arena, miles of riding trails, and extensive infrastructure designed for both horses and large-scale gatherings.

Beyond its equestrian prestige, Wheatland Farm offers versatility. The estate encompasses a stately manor house, a lakeside retreat, and a guest cottage, making it ideal not only as a private residence but also as an equestrian training center, institutional campus, or destination event venue. Its location in Purcellville, just minutes from downtown Leesburg and less than an hour from Washington, D.C., places it at the crossroads of Virginia’s wine country and the metropolitan capital region. Loudoun County, renowned for its rolling countryside, historic estates, and strong equestrian heritage, has become one of the fastest-growing and most desirable counties in the United States.

“The Wheatland Farm auction represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a property that is both a cornerstone of American history and a world-class equestrian destination,” said Joe Serafin, founder and principal broker of Serafin Real Estate. “Wheatland embodies the heritage, beauty, and modern potential that make Loudoun County such a unique place to live, work, and invest.”