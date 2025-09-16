Apple Postpones iPhone Air Launch in China Over eSIM Approval Delays

Apple announced that its iPhone 17 series will officially launch worldwide on September 19, with preorders for most countries beginning this Friday. However, the iPhone Air — the first model in the lineup to rely solely on eSIM technology — is facing delays in China.

Regulatory Hurdles in China

Apple’s website indicates that China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom will all support eSIM services for the iPhone Air, but the device’s release date remains tied to regulatory approval. Unlike the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, which is moving forward on schedule, the iPhone Air must wait for clearance before it can hit the Chinese market.

Carriers Signal Readiness, But No Dates Confirmed

According to the South China Morning Post, Apple told Chinese media outlets that it is actively working with regulators to bring the iPhone Air to customers “as soon as possible.” China Mobile recently announced on Weibo that its eSIM services are live, though it offered no details about when Apple devices would launch with them.

Meanwhile, China Telecom briefly posted on RedNote that its own eSIM service would launch on September 19, in line with the iPhone 17 release, before removing the post. Observers suggest this may reflect ongoing uncertainty around government approvals.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s delay of the eSIM-only iPhone Air in China highlights how even the most powerful tech companies remain at the mercy of local regulations. eSIM is a major step forward for Apple’s global ecosystem, but in a tightly controlled telecom environment like China, regulatory approval is both a technical and political challenge. This isn’t just a launch delay — it’s a reminder that Apple’s reliance on China for both its market and its supply chain keeps the company in a constant balancing act.

Featured image credit: Heute

