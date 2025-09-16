CODEGO Celebrates 350,000+ Active Users By Showcasing Latest Product in Bid to Revolutionize the Finance Space

CODEGO , the Europe-based white-label electronic money and card-issuing service, has officially crossed 350,000 satisfied users, marking the occasion with a showcase of their latest products and offerings.

The latest expansion sees the team making additions to their comprehensive white-label Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform.

Drawing on 12 years of combined expertise in programming, finance, and authentication systems, CODEGO empowers clients to launch their own branded financial products with maximum ease of use.

A company spokesperson stated, “Our mission at CODEGO has always been to shatter the barriers that keep great financial products from reaching the market. With our latest platform update, our goal is to put out powerful solutions that are flexible straight into the hands of innovators worldwide.

“You don’t need a massive team or years of development — with CODEGO, your branded solution can be live in a matter of weeks.”

CODEGO provides a complete, end-to-end solution for issuing prepaid and debit cards. The company’s infrastructure enables businesses to offer fully customized card programs or virtual cards that are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

A key differentiator is the company’s ability to deliver a fully operational white-label solution, with a mobile application included, in as little as two weeks.

“Financial institutions are moving faster than ever, and they demand partners that keep pace,” stated the company’s CTO. “Our real-time settlements and instant card issuance give clients the freedom to serve their users wherever they are, with whatever payment solution they need.”

The CODEGO platform supports a diverse range of financial needs because it accommodates over 12 fiat currencies. This flexibility allows businesses to create highly tailored products for a global audience, complete with local IBAN accounts in multiple European countries and robust acquiring services.

The team’s industry analyst commented, “CODEGO’s platform exemplifies true Banking-as-a-Service innovation. Our goal is to grant clients the ability to roll out secure, branded card programs globally in a fraction of the usual timeline, and set a new industry standard along the way.”

The company’s Core Banking solution provides a full suite of tools, including front-end and back-end management, transaction monitoring, all with advanced security through Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

CODEGO leverages biometric data to make sure that all transactions are authorized by the legitimate user. Through the BIN sponsorship program, clients gain immediate access to over 15 different sponsor BINs, which allows them to bypass lengthy application processes and accelerate their market entry.

“Our clients want solutions that are as unique as their brands,” the company rep concluded. “The combination of global reach, instant deployment, all with full customization means that fintechs and banks alike can move from idea to reality in record time.”

More info about CODEGO and the company’s services is available on the official website .