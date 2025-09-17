North Carolina Golden-Ager Launches Children’s Book Series

A New Chapter at 68: Eileen Proctor’s Plot Twist

At the age of 68, North Carolina resident Eileen Proctor has embarked on an unexpected new path writing children’s books. Inspired by her happy-go-lucky adopted Shih-Tzu mix, she is authoring The Adventures of Phoebe The Wagamuffin, a quickly expanding series that delivers empowering life lessons through a pup’s-eye view.

The Inspiration Behind Phoebe’s Stories

Eileen’s goal is more than just producing engaging children’s literature. Upon observing Phoebe’s consistently serene yet spirited approach to life, she became compelled to craft stories that translate the adorable little rescue pup’s most admirable traits… love, empathy, and positivity… into meaningful lessons for youngsters.

Through bright, engaging illustrations and endearing, relatable characters, each book exposes children to life-enriching themes through Phoebe’s unique perspective. The core messages throughout the series are designed to help children grow into compassionate and confident individuals.

“There’s no doubt that consistent exposure to uplifting messages starting at a very young age will help children flourish into the best versions of themselves,” says the author. “And that’s exactly what Phoebe and I are intent on doing.”

What Sets Phoebe The Wagamuffin Apart

While many children’s books focus on fun and fantasy,The Adventures of Phoebe The Wagamuffin blends entertainment with valuable life lessons. Themes such as kindness, courage, and embracing change are carefully woven into each narrative. By delivering these messages through Phoebe’s endearing personality, Eileen believes they will resonate with young people in a more impactful way than if delivered by adults.

Eileen describes Phoebe as a “tiny, tail-wagging teacher”, adding that “her consistently positive approach to daily life will help children recognize they can choose selfless behaviors, even under the most difficult or confusing of situations. In addition to developing a love of reading, she hopes Phoebe will instill children with the understanding and use of essential character-building life skills.

Phoebe’s Rapid Success

Eileen’s first book, Phoebe’s Best Day Ever, quickly became a favorite among Pre-K through second grade readers. Its success sparked the development of additional titles within The Adventures of Phoebe The Wagamuffin series, and spawned a second series aimed at toddlers, Phoebe The Pup Learning Books.

Since launching in the Spring of 2025, the brands have expanded into eight published titles, with more in progress. Each release reinforces Phoebe’s mission: to inspire children to live with love, kindness, positivity and fun at all times.

A Heartfelt Commitment to Animals

Eileen’s personal mission extends far beyond the pages of her books. A lifelong supporter of animal rescue, her philanthropic efforts now include donating a portion of all Wagamuffin and Phoebe the Pup sales to welfare organizations that protect and help animals find their forever homes. This heartfelt commitment has caused her book series to resonate not only with children and parents, but also with animal lovers and advocates.

Building a Legacy of Love, Kindness, and Possibility

Eileen’s late-in-life journey also demonstrates the power of reinvention, the pursuit of passions at any life stage, and that it is never too late to follow a dream.

Through the Phoebe The Wagamuffin series, she aims to fortify children with enduring life skills while also inspiring adults to embrace change and creativity in their own lives. As Eileen continues to expand Phoebe’s adventures, she is simultaneously shaping a movement that empowers both children and adults to look for and embrace opportunities for growth and fulfillment.

A Little More About the Author

Beyond her work as an author, Eileen assists North Carolina’s entrepreneurs in pursuing their dreams and achieving their goals by providing business counseling, training and resources through a national economic development program.

She resides in the Raleigh suburbs with her family of four adopted fur kids, including her tiny but mighty muse Phoebe.

Discover Phoebe’s World and Join the Movement

The Adventures of Phoebe The Wagamuffin and Phoebe The Pup Learning Books are available exclusively on www.PhoebeTheWagamuffin.com . Fans can follow Phoebe’s journey and become a part of her empowering movement on Facebook at @PhoebeTheWagamuffin.

About Phoebe The Wagamuffin

Phoebe The Wagamuffin is the featured character within two illustrated children’s book series created by North Carolina author and animal advocate Eileen Proctor. Inspired by her adopted Shih-Tzu mix, Phoebe, the stories instill and demonstrate positive life lessons focused on love, kindness, positivity and resilience. Since its launch in Spring 2025, the brand has expanded into multiple titles for children at different learning stages. A portion of all proceeds is donated to animal rescue organizations to support adoption and provide second chances for pets in need.

