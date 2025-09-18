Calm Little Minds Launches Educational Tools for Child Emotional Well-being

Addressing the Emotional Learning Crisis with Calm Little Minds

In an era where children’s mental health needs are escalating, one expert is stepping up to bridge the gap between what kids need and what schools can provide. Dina Dimitriou, a psychologist and educator with over 15 years of experience, founded Calm Little Minds with the mission to give children the tools they need to understand and manage their emotions. Through her work, Dina is not only addressing a growing crisis in schools but also revolutionizing how emotional learning is delivered to children, parents, and educators.

The Gap That Inspired Calm Little Minds

The need for emotional learning in schools is undeniable, but current resources simply aren’t enough. Dina’s inspiration came from a realization that echoed across her years in private practice and academia. As she recalls, “After 15 years of seeing children struggle with emotions they had no tools to understand, I realized we were failing them. We teach them algebra but not how to handle anxiety. We teach them history but not how to process their own emotional experiences. Something had to change.”

This observation highlights the disconnect between the subjects taught in schools and the emotional tools children need to thrive. Calm Little Minds seeks to fill this void by offering resources rooted in research-backed therapeutic practices. These resources aim to empower children with the skills to manage emotions, foster resilience, and cope with life’s challenges.

A Journey From Private Practice to Solo Entrepreneur

Before venturing into the world of educational resources, Dina spent years working closely with children, families, and schools. As a former academic at Cambridge University, Dina’s extensive background in child psychology and therapeutic methods gave her the expertise to build the Calm Little Minds curriculum. She integrated mindfulness practices, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) into her resources.

Reflecting on her decision to leave academia and private practice, Dina shares, “Teachers are telling me they feel like therapists without training. They see children in distress but don’t have practical tools to help. That’s exactly what I created, evidence-based support that anyone can use.”

Her focus on real-world application rather than theoretical content is what sets Calm Little Minds apart. Every resource is designed not only for practical use but to be fun and engaging for kids.

The Growing Mental Health Crisis in Schools

Schools are overwhelmed with emotional and mental health needs that educators and parents are not equipped to handle. With the increasing prevalence of anxiety, depression, and other emotional challenges among young people, Calm Little Minds offers a timely and necessary solution. Dina’s resources are grounded in proven therapeutic approaches, designed to be accessible and engaging for children and adaptable for schools, teachers, and parents alike.

As Dina explains, “We have seen how the world looks without emotional intelligence, the division, the conflict, the inability to communicate with empathy and understanding. Now it’s time to change that. If we want a better world, we need to start by teaching children the emotional skills we failed to learn ourselves.”

The resources created by Calm Little Minds are not just about managing emotions, they are about building stronger communities and healthier societies. The vision extends beyond individual well-being to collective growth.

Making Therapeutic Practices Fun and Accessible

One of the unique aspects of Calm Little Minds is the ability to take complex therapeutic techniques and make them accessible for young children. Dina’s evidence-based tools introduce practices like CBT and mindfulness in a fun and engaging way that children can understand without the need for formal therapy sessions.

Dina says, “Children don’t need to know they’re doing CBT or mindfulness exercises. They just need tools that work. When a 10-year-old learns to reframe their thoughts through a fun journal activity, that’s therapy in action, they just think it’s engaging learning.”

These tools empower children to regulate their emotions, build resilience, and develop coping mechanisms in an environment that feels safe and enjoyable.

Inclusivity at the Core of the Resources

Calm Little Minds is committed to creating resources that are inclusive by design, ensuring that children with special needs benefit just as much as neurotypical children. Every resource is structured to meet diverse learning styles and abilities. From flexible pacing to multi-modal engagement, Calm Little Minds ensures no child is left behind.

Dina highlights, “Every child deserves emotional literacy, regardless of how they learn. If we only create resources for neurotypical children, we’re leaving too many kids behind.”

By designing resources that prioritize accessibility, Calm Little Minds ensures that children of all abilities can benefit from the tools available.

The Bigger Vision: Emotional Literacy for All

Looking ahead, Dina envisions a world where every child graduates not just with academic knowledge but with emotional intelligence and the resilience to tackle whatever life throws at them. She believes that emotional literacy is just as important as reading and math.

She concludes, “Imagine if every child graduated not just with academic knowledge, but with emotional intelligence, resilience, and the tools to handle whatever life brings them. That’s the world I’m working toward, one journal, one classroom, one child at a time.”

Calm Little Minds continues to build its brand, working towards widespread adoption in schools, communities, and homes. Dina’s commitment to emotional well-being remains at the heart of the company’s mission, empowering children with the tools they need to thrive.

Calm Little Minds has been honored with the Most Promising Startup Award by the leading parenting magazine in the UAE, a recognition that highlights its innovation, impact, and commitment to supporting families and communities.

About Calm Little Minds

Calm Little Minds, founded by Dina Dimitriou, is an educational resource company dedicated to supporting children’s emotional well-being. With over 15 years of experience in psychology and education, Dina developed Calm Little Minds to address the urgent need for emotional learning resources in schools. The company offers a range of journals, workbooks, and tools that focus on social-emotional learning, emotional intelligence, and mental health for children and teenagers.

Media Contact



Dina Dimitriou

Founder, Calm Little Minds

calmlittlemindsclm@outlook.com

Website

Instagram