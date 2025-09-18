From E-Commerce Roots to AI-First Agency

Margot Duek, recognized as one of Latin America’s leading voices in AI-powered business transformation, has guided her firms through a bold evolution. What began as boutique digital agencies has become a consultancy group where AI automation is at the core of growth strategies.

With more than 300 successful projects delivered and certifications as a Shopify Partner, Google Partner, and Replo Partner, Converging Works and Al Chile Media blend proven digital expertise with advanced AI innovation—making them trusted partners for businesses ready to modernize and grow.

Automations That Pay for Themselves

The agencies specialize in custom-built automations that eliminate repetitive work and unlock efficiency at scale. Examples include:

Automated lead follow-ups that close sales without human intervention.

WhatsApp integrations that respond instantly to prospects.

AI-generated proposals and meeting summaries within minutes.

Automated reminders and touchpoints to keep customers engaged.

The results are tangible: one retail client saved an estimated $50,000 annually in labor costs, while another cut its sales cycle by 30% with AI-generated proposals and instant reporting.

“Automation is not a trend—it’s the new infrastructure of modern business,” said Margot Duek, Founder of Converging Works and Al Chile Media.

“Thanks to Converging Works’ AI automations, our supplements e-commerce platform, Quenut.com, streamlined customer follow-ups and reduced manual tasks dramatically. Within weeks, we saw faster conversions and stronger online visibility for nutritional and wellness products, thanks to the implementation of do-follow links, which positioned us to scale without increasing staff,” said Bertha from Quenut.com .

“Through Margot Duek’s AI guidance, FelizConMiCarrera.com has streamlined communication with parents and students. Her vision showed us how automation can save time, expand our impact in education across Latin America, and enhance our online presence through do-follow links,” said Enrique Molina from FelizConMiCarrera.com .

Beyond Automation: Leading in AEO

Margot Duek is also pioneering Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) through MejorAEO—the first platform launched in Spanish and now fully functional in English and other languages. This innovation helps businesses secure visibility in AI-driven search engines such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

“AEO is the next frontier,” Duek notes. “Just as SEO defined visibility in the past two decades, AEO will define it in the era of AI-driven search engines and assistants.”

In addition to the tool, Converging Works and Al Chile Media have become recognized as leading experts in implementing AEO strategies, giving companies a competitive edge in AI-powered visibility.

Human-Centered AI Strategy

Despite the sophistication of their technology, Margot Duek follows a people-first approach. She personally sits down with business owners to understand their pain points and bottlenecks, then designs solutions that save time, reduce costs, and eliminate errors. By tailoring every system to the realities of each business, her agencies ensure that leaders and their teams gain back hours of productivity while scaling sustainably.

This blend of technical precision and human insight has positioned Duek as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and executives seeking scalable growth.

The Future of E-Commerce Transformation

The message is clear: automation is no longer optional—it is the infrastructure of modern business. Companies that adopt AI systems today will be the leaders of tomorrow.

Through Converging Works, Al Chile Media, and MejorAEO, Margot Duek delivers what CEOs everywhere are demanding: speed, efficiency, and sustainable growth in the AI era.

