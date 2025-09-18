James R. Riddle Releases New Book Series on Affirmations and Success

Introduction to the Power Affirmations Series

James R. Riddle, an award-winning educator, decorated U.S. Army veteran, and internationally recognized author, has announced the release of his new four-part book series, Power Affirmations. This series blends ancient wisdom with modern-day success principles, encouraging readers to incorporate powerful affirmations into their daily lives to foster personal growth and achievement. The Power Affirmations series bridges historical, scriptural, and contemporary insights to create a comprehensive guide to improving thought patterns and embracing success.

The Four-Part Series: A Deep Dive into Wisdom and Affirmations

The Power Affirmations series is structured around a unique format that pairs quotes from influential figures—ranging from ancient kings and philosophers to contemporary leaders—with affirmations that prompt readers to apply these insights in their own lives. The goal is to inspire change through the power of thought, faith, and persistence.

Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of History’s Greatest Minds

This volume draws upon the wisdom of influential figures throughout history, including Maya Angelou, John Dalberg-Acton, Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa, and others. Their thoughts on freedom, morality, resilience, and creativity are followed by affirmations that provide readers with actionable insights, helping them apply centuries-old principles in modern-day scenarios.

Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King David

Exploring the transformative potential of faith, this book draws on the Psalms and stories of King David. By focusing on both his triumphs and flaws, Riddle illustrates how faith-filled words and emotions can lead to lasting change. Readers are encouraged to speak affirmations that channel the creative force of faith to achieve personal transformation.

Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King Solomon

Focusing on King Solomon’s pursuit of wisdom and his authorship of Proverbs, this volume emphasizes the importance of discernment, the power of words, and the role of wisdom in cultivating prosperity and building strong relationships. Through affirmations that promote wisdom and understanding, readers are encouraged to harness the transformative potential of thoughtful speech and actions in their daily lives.

Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of Today’s Success Masters

In the final volume of the series, Riddle brings the insights of modern entrepreneurs, athletes, and thought leaders such as Sheldon Adelson, Muhammad Ali, Mukesh Ambani, and John Assaraf. These individuals’ experiences in resilience, innovation, and perseverance are distilled into affirmations that address contemporary challenges, making the wisdom of today’s success masters easily accessible to readers seeking to thrive in the fast-paced modern world.

The Unifying Theme: Words, Thoughts, and Faith

Across all four volumes, the Power Affirmations series conveys a consistent message: the power of words, when coupled with faith and persistence, has the potential to create real change. Riddle’s approach shows how these principles, whether drawn from the past or present, can empower individuals to overcome challenges, grow personally, and achieve success. By internalizing the affirmations, readers can transform their thinking and ultimately their lives.

An Award-Winning Guide to Superhuman Potential

Alongside Power Affirmations series, Faith, Focus, and Flow: The Three Keys That Unlock Your Superhuman Power by James R. Riddle has earned recognition as a 2025 Finalist for Author of the Year at the International Impact Book Awards. This book offers a practical roadmap for leaders and visionaries who are ready to step boldly into their full potential.

About James R. Riddle

James R. Riddle has more than three decades of experience in education, literature, and personal development. As a U.S. Army veteran, he earned two Department of the Army Civilian Service Medals during the Gulf War. Riddle later earned his degree in English with a focus on Creative Writing from the University of Texas at El Paso. He has written more than 21 books, selling over 300,000 copies worldwide. His Complete Personalized Promise Bible series reached bestseller status, with Walmart placing a record order of more than 100,000 copies. In addition to his writing, Riddle has contributed to the educational field, mentoring students who have authored successful works, including Migrant 915 and Inheritance of Hate. He is also the founder of Mr. Riddle’s Class, LLC, which provides mentorship for aspiring authors.

The Power Affirmations Series Availability

The Power Affirmations series is available worldwide through Amazon and other major book retailers. Riddle’s works continue to inspire individuals to embrace faith, wisdom, and the power of personal growth.

