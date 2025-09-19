Packely Launches Revolutionary 3D Imaging Platform for CPG Brands

In the rapidly evolving world of product imagery for consumer packaged goods (CPG), AI is often at the forefront of conversations. While it’s undeniable that AI has transformed industries, when it comes to creating retail-ready product visuals, 3D imaging has already tackled challenges AI is still working on.

AI’s Limitations for Product Launches: The Real Challenge

AI shows great promise in creative design, making it an excellent tool for brainstorming and conceptualization. But when it comes to product launches, AI-generated images often fail to meet the level of precision required by CPG brands. While these images may be striking, they frequently miss the mark when it comes to compliance with retailer requirements and product realism.

In the digital-first retail world, the need for accurate and dependable imagery is crucial. With the stakes high for CPG brands launching new products, using AI-generated images that lack accuracy or compliance can lead to costly delays and missed opportunities.

The Key Struggles for CPG Brands: Speed, Consistency, and Retail Compliance

When speaking with marketing managers and product teams in the CPG industry, the most common pain point I hear is the lack of speed and consistency in their workflows. In a competitive landscape, speed is critical, if a product is delayed on the shelf or online, it risks losing momentum. Yet, many brands still rely on outdated methods like traditional photoshoots, which slow down the process.

Photoshoots, while seemingly effective, are costly, time-consuming, and inflexible. From scheduling studio time to waiting for prototypes and getting final approval, the process can stretch for weeks. Every delay in imagery directly impacts a product’s launch. In today’s fast-paced digital retail environment, that lost time can be the difference between success and failure.

Why 3D Imaging is the Game Changer: Speed, Quality, and Scalability

This is where 3D product imagery offers a solution. Unlike traditional photography, 3D rendering uses design files to create photorealistic product images, no physical prototype needed. This eliminates the delays and costs associated with photoshoots while ensuring a level of accuracy and consistency that’s often hard to achieve through traditional methods.

With over 15 years in the product imagery space, I’ve seen firsthand how outdated workflows drain time and resources. 3D imaging changes the game by making the process faster, more cost-effective, and scalable. CPG brands can now generate high-quality images across multiple SKUs in a fraction of the time it would take with traditional methods. These images are also built to meet retailer standards like GS1 barcodes and Amazon specifications, enabling faster go-to-market timelines and reducing costly errors.

3D imaging is also aligned with the increasing focus on sustainability. By eliminating the need for physical prototypes and multiple photoshoots, it offers a more eco-friendly approach to creating product imagery.

Why I’m Committed to Revolutionizing Product Imagery

Having observed the inefficiencies and frustrations of traditional product imagery workflows, I was inspired to create Packely. The slow pace and cumbersome nature of photoshoots hold many brands back, whether from the juggling of photographer schedules or delays due to traditional methods. These inefficiencies were the driving force behind the creation of Packely.

Packely was built to help brands bypass these obstacles and accelerate their go-to-market strategy. We’ve empowered CPG brands to create photorealistic 3D product images in as little as 48 hours, enabling them to launch products faster while maintaining accuracy and compliance. This is what keeps me motivated every day: helping brands move quickly and avoid the costly mistakes of outdated workflows.

Looking Ahead: 3D as the Core, with AI to Enhance Efficiency

Looking to the future, 3D imagery remains the most reliable and effective approach for creating product visuals that are accurate, consistent, and retail-ready. However, we’re also exploring ways to integrate AI into our platform to automate certain aspects of the process. While 3D is still the backbone for creating high-quality product imagery, AI will help us streamline and accelerate parts of the workflow, making it even faster and more efficient for our clients. For now, 3D delivers the best results, but AI will play an important role in enhancing the process as we continue to innovate.

The smartest brands are already embracing 3D imagery. They know that in today’s fast-moving market, speed and quality are crucial to staying competitive. If you’re still relying on photoshoots as the primary method, you risk falling behind. The reality is that 3D technology is solving many of the challenges brands face today, and it’s time to embrace it to stay ahead of the curve.

A Personal Commitment: Why Packely Exists

I founded Packely because I wanted to help CPG brands transition to 3D product imagery. After years of experiencing the challenges and frustrations of traditional imagery workflows, I was determined to create a solution that was faster, more cost-effective, and scalable. Through Packely, brands can now generate photorealistic 3D images within 48 hours, empowering them to launch products efficiently and effectively.

About Packely

Packely is an advanced platform that enables CPG brands to create photorealistic 3D product images. Founded by Rasmus Søndergaard Virkus, an industry veteran with 15 years of experience, Packely offers brands a solution for generating retail-compliant product images in days rather than weeks. By leveraging 3D rendering technology, Packely provides high-quality, scalable images that eliminate the delays and expenses of traditional photography.

