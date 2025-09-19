Shoreside Therapies Announces New Creative Therapy Workshops

Shoreside Therapies: A New Approach to Mental Health and Community Wellness

Shoreside Therapies, led by Laurie Groh, MS, LPC, SAS, is setting a new standard in mental health services. The practice offers an inclusive, collaborative, and holistic approach to therapy, serving individuals, couples, and families. Through these services, Shoreside is building a reputation as a trusted resource in the Milwaukee and Whitefish Bay areas.

Laurie Groh, the founder, has crafted a practice where therapy is not merely about “fixing” problems. It’s about guiding clients to reconnect with their authentic selves. “Therapy isn’t about fixing you. It’s about helping you feel more like yourself, and sometimes that comes with tears, and sometimes with a snort-laugh,” Groh says. Her human-centered approach, blending clinical expertise with a relatable style, resonates deeply with clients, especially those navigating trauma, anxiety, and relationship challenges.

Expanding Horizons: Creative Workshops and Community Engagement

Shoreside Therapies is pioneering creative and experiential therapy methods, such as watercolor journaling, ADHD body doubling, and mindfulness-based art therapy. These workshops encourage clients to connect with their feelings in new and innovative ways, particularly benefiting those who struggle to engage with traditional therapy formats.

“We believe in non-traditional tools that empower clients to grow,” Groh explains. “Many people come in thinking they’re ‘too much’ when really, they’ve just never been supported in the right way.” Through these creative workshops, clients experience therapeutic breakthroughs in a supportive, open environment where they can express themselves freely.

Therapy for Busy Women in Midlife: A Focus on Perfectionism and Identity

Shoreside Therapies has also carved a niche in supporting women in midlife who struggle with perfectionism, life transitions, and balancing personal and professional responsibilities. This demographic often finds it difficult to prioritize self-care, and Shoreside Therapies provides essential support to help women manage stress, set healthy boundaries, and reconnect with their true selves.

Groh and her team specialize in guiding women through the complexities of midlife with compassion and practical tools. “You don’t have to whisper your feelings here,” says Groh. “You can cry, curse, laugh, or just sit in silence, and all of it is welcome.”

A Quiet Revolution: The Rise of Men in Therapy at Shoreside

In recent months, Shoreside Therapies has seen an increase in men seeking therapy, many for the first time. “Once men feel safe and supported, they often make remarkable progress,” says Groh. The practice’s ability to create a space for men to explore emotional connection, anxiety, stress, and relationship struggles reflects a broader societal shift toward dismantling outdated norms around masculinity.

Mentorship and Training for Future Therapists

Shoreside Therapies is also dedicated to shaping the future of mental health care. The practice offers comprehensive mentorship and hands-on training to aspiring therapists, providing interns with real-world experience in various therapeutic specialties. By investing in the next generation of mental health professionals, Shoreside is helping ensure that the field continues to grow with empathy and client-centered care.

Best Boutique Therapy Practice in Wisconsin of 2025

In recognition of its innovative approach to mental health care, Shoreside Therapies has been named the Best Boutique Therapy Practice in Wisconsin for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious honor highlights the practice’s exceptional commitment to providing personalized, compassionate care to individuals, couples, and families.

Led by Laurie Groh, Shoreside Therapies has distinguished itself by combining clinical expertise with a human-centered approach that fosters deep connections with clients. The award reflects the practice’s success in creating a safe, welcoming environment where clients feel valued and supported.

Groh’s philosophy of treating clients as whole people, not just problems to be fixed, has garnered widespread praise and has made Shoreside a trusted name in Wisconsin’s mental health community.

About Shoreside Therapies

Shoreside Therapies is a woman-owned, Wisconsin-based mental health practice that provides therapy for individuals, couples, and families. Specializing in areas such as anxiety, ADHD, trauma, grief, and relationship challenges, Shoreside Therapies offers in-person and virtual services, along with creative workshops, free webinars, and group therapy sessions. The practice is committed to helping clients achieve emotional and relational well-being through personalized care and community-driven initiatives.

Media Contact

Laurie Groh MS LPC SAS

Owner, Shoreside Therapies

Email: lgroh@shoresidetherapies.com

Website: https://shoresidetherapies.com/

Instagram: @shoresidetherapies

Facebook: Shoreside Therapies

Twitter: @Shoreside_MKE

LinkedIn: Shoreside Therapies

Google Reviews Whitefish Bay location: G.page review link

Google Reviews Milwaukee location: G.page review link