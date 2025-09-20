Matt Justice Announces Launch of CertifiedSaunas.com to Educate on Sauna Detox

A Journey from Health Struggles to Wellness Education

Matt Justice’s path to wellness began through his own health struggles, which eventually led to the creation of CertifiedSaunas.com. In 2017, after suffering from heavy metal poisoning due to a faulty dental procedure, Matt was driven to find a solution to his health issues. Along the way, he discovered the healing potential of infrared saunas and their role in detoxification. This discovery became the foundation for a platform aimed at educating others on how to use saunas effectively for health improvement.

“Saunas were a key part of my recovery,” Matt shares. “Now, I want to share what I’ve learned with others facing similar struggles.”

A Trusted Resource for Sauna Enthusiasts

CertifiedSaunas.com offers a comprehensive collection of guides, product reviews, and safety information for individuals looking to improve their health through sauna therapy. The site emphasizes important considerations like RF/EMF (Radio Frequency/Electromagnetic Field) radiation to ensure users are fully informed about both the benefits and risks of sauna use.

Matt’s expertise comes from a personal place rather than a business one, providing a level of authenticity that resonates with his growing audience. “I didn’t start this business out of a marketing plan—I started it because I genuinely want to help people heal,” he explains.

Health and Detox Education from Personal Experience

In addition to overcoming heavy metal poisoning, Matt is also a leukemia survivor. His health battles gave him a unique perspective on detoxification, especially as it relates to supporting the body’s natural healing processes. As a result, his platform isn’t just about the physical benefits of infrared saunas but also about offering emotional support and hope to those facing chronic health conditions.

“Health is wealth,” Matt emphasizes, stressing the importance of prioritizing one’s well-being for a balanced life.

Why CertifiedSaunas.com Stands Out

What sets CertifiedSaunas.com apart from other sauna retailers is its foundation in personal experience rather than commercial interests. Matt has built his site with a focus on education, offering straightforward, practical advice on everything from selecting the right infrared sauna to understanding the detoxification process. This commitment to transparency and reliability has earned him a devoted following, with thousands of satisfied followers and clients.

Recent Recognition: Awards and Accolades

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sauna and wellness industry, CertifiedSaunas.com has been named Best Infrared Sauna Detox Specialist in the US for 2025 . This prestigious award from Best of Best Reviews acknowledges Matt’s commitment to offering authentic and scientifically backed guidance to those seeking to improve their health. His platform’s success is a testament to the transformative impact of his work on the wellness community.

Additionally, Matt Justice himself has been named Best Sauna Detox Wellness Influencer in the US for 2025 . This honor celebrates his personal journey of healing and his significant influence in the wellness space. Through CertifiedSaunas.com and his social media presence, Matt has empowered thousands of individuals to take control of their health and detoxification processes.

A Growing Community of Sauna Users and Wellness Enthusiasts

Matt has built a vibrant community of sauna enthusiasts through his social media platforms, including a Facebook group with over 35,000 members. The group serves as a space for individuals to connect, share their experiences, and support one another on their health journeys. In addition, Matt’s YouTube Channel and TikTok presence provide ongoing educational content, practical tips, and motivational updates.

“I’ve learned so much from Matt’s advice on sauna therapy and detox,” shares one of his community members. “His guidance has been life-changing for me.”

About Matt Justice and CertifiedSaunas.com

Matt Justice is a leukemia survivor, detox educator, and wellness advocate. His mission is to provide trusted, scientifically grounded resources to help individuals make informed decisions about infrared saunas and detoxification. CertifiedSaunas.com offers expert advice, product reviews, and safety considerations for anyone looking to improve their health and well-being through sauna therapy.

Media Contact

Matt Justice

Influencer, CertifiedSaunas.com

Email: Press@certifiedsaunas.com

CertifiedSaunas.com

LinkedIn: Matt Justice

Facebook: Certified Saunas Group

YouTube: Matt Justice

Facebook: Matt Justice Profile

TikTok: @MattJusticeOfficial