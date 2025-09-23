Traders Coaching Announces AI Powered Automated Trading Systems to Help Traders Succeed

Traders Coaching Transforms the Trading Landscape with AI-Powered Automated Systems

In an industry plagued by a 97% failure rate, Traders Coaching has established itself as a beacon of success, helping traders transition from novices to full-time algorithmic traders. Founded by Rees Gifford, a full-time algo trader who has successfully leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to navigate the markets, Traders Coaching has become one of the few companies online teaching individuals to create automated trading algorithms without requiring complex coding skills.

With the global trading market evolving rapidly, algorithmic trading has become the norm, with over 90% of trades now executed by algorithms. Traders Coaching offers a way for both aspiring and experienced traders to enter this lucrative space by providing accessible, easy-to-understand strategies that utilize AI and machine learning to automate trading decisions. This approach allows traders to achieve profitable results without needing deep technical knowledge or coding expertise.

Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Trading and the Future

Unlike traditional trading education, which often requires years of practice to master complex technical skills, Traders Coaching simplifies the process by teaching clients to create their own automated trading algorithms. The company stands out in an overcrowded market for its commitment to democratizing access to algorithmic trading through AI. “In an industry that has a 97% failure rate, we are part of the 3% that succeeds,” says Rees Gifford. “By harnessing AI, we enable traders to trade smarter, not harder, and achieve consistent profits.”

Over the years, Traders Coaching has helped hundreds of clients replicate Rees Gifford’s success, showing them how to automate their trades using AI-powered strategies. As a result, these traders can now work less while letting their algorithms generate consistent profits for them.

The Power of AI and Machine Learning in Trading

The use of AI and machine learning in trading has revolutionized how traders approach the market. AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, making decisions based on patterns and trends that would be difficult, if not impossible, for a human trader to identify. This allows traders to take advantage of opportunities in the market at a scale and speed that traditional methods simply cannot match.

Traders Coaching simplifies this sophisticated process for its clients. The company’s training programs are designed to demystify algorithmic trading, allowing traders to build their own AI-driven systems without needing to learn complex coding languages. This makes algorithmic trading accessible to anyone, regardless of their technical background.

Why Traders Coaching Stands Out in the Industry

Traders Coaching stands apart from competitors by offering a unique approach to trading education. The company is one of the few online resources focused solely on teaching traders to create their own automated algorithms using AI, without requiring them to learn complicated coding or complex technical skills. By focusing on AI and automation, Traders Coaching has tapped into the future of trading, making it accessible to people who may not have considered trading due to its traditionally steep learning curve.

“Most people assume that algorithmic trading is only for experts, but with AI, it’s now possible for anyone to get started and succeed,” says Rees. “Our clients don’t need to learn complex code or spend years mastering trading strategies. They can focus on what matters most: creating and refining their automated systems for consistent success.”

About Traders Coaching

Traders Coaching is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve success in the world of algorithmic trading. Founded by Rees Gifford, a full-time algo trader, the company offers AI-powered trading solutions and educational programs that teach traders how to automate their trades and achieve consistent profits. With a mission to democratize access to profitable trading strategies, Traders Coaching has helped hundreds of traders replicate the success of its founder.

