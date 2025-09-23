Redefining Luxury Living: Drapery by Anna Maria Inc. Announces Global Expansion, Leading a Revolution in Custom Window Fashion

For two decades, the name Drapery by Anna Maria Inc. has been synonymous with an uncompromising standard of elegance in interior design. Now, this mother-son powerhouse is not just meeting the standard; they are completely rewriting it. Marking their 20th anniversary, Drapery by Anna Maria Inc. is announcing its global vision, positioning itself as the definitive innovator for luxury custom drapery, hardware, and integrated motorization for smart homes.

Gone are the days of drapery as a mere decorative afterthought. Under the guidance of Head Seamstress and Principal Designer Anna Maria, and the strategic leadership of her son and Project Manager Dom, the company is revolutionizing the space.

This revolution is built on an obsessive attention to detail. It begins with their proprietary custom fabrics—a collection so exclusive, no textile is admitted without Anna Maria’s personal approval for its weight, drape, and aesthetic integrity. This client-centered philosophy extends to every meticulously handcrafted panel, ensuring each piece is a testament to quality and artistry, made to exacting specifications for the individual space and light.

They are taking over luxury homes by delivering a singular, seamless experience: from Canada’s only hand-curated drapery collection to bespoke, proprietary hardware and flawless, silent motorization integrated directly into the home’s ecosystem.

“The modern luxury home demands more than just beautiful fabrics; it demands a symphony of design, function, and technology. For 20 years, our foundation has been impeccable craftsmanship. Now, we’re building upon that to lead a complete overhaul of what’s possible,” says Anna Maria. “Every fabric is hand-selected by me, and every panel is meticulously crafted in our studio. This is the art. Then, we elevate it with innovation.”

That innovation is driven by Dom, who has transformed the esteemed drapery atelier into a modern luxury brand. “The other players are manufacturers; we are creators and innovators,” explains Dom. “We don’t just sell drapery; we engineer environments. Our expertise in motorization and smart home integration means flawless operation at the touch of a button — a perfect marriage of old-world artistry and new-world convenience that is simply unmatched in the market.”

This unique approach allows them to offer a truly bespoke service. For designers and high-net-worth homeowners in Toronto’s most prestigious neighborhoods and beyond, Drapery by Anna Maria Inc. delivers a singular point of responsibility: breathtaking design, expert craftsmanship, and sophisticated technical integration, all under one roof.

Their expansion is a statement: the future of luxury drapery is here, and it is being woven by a legacy 20 years in the making.